 Mahindra XEV 9S: What To Expect?

Mahindra’s latest true-blue electric SUV is the XEV 9S and recent teasers provide many clues on what to expect ahead of its reveal on 27 November

Mahindra has been a key player in the electric revolution in India, with up to 30,000 electric SUVs plying on roads in the country. Of course, the journey’s still long, but Mahindra is going full steam ahead in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Recently, Mahindra revealed that it has been working on its latest new true-blue SUV, called the XEV 9S, and some interesting teasers have dropped providing a goldmine of information on what we can expect when the covers fully come off on 27 November, 2025. Here’s a deep dive on all of the expectations.

To start things off, the XEV 9S won’t be a coupé-SUV as many would’ve expected just because it shares all but one letter in its name with the XEV 9e. Instead, it’ll be a seven-seater SUV–the first electric seven-seater SUV from Mahindra. To make ingress and egress that much easier, the XEV 9S will feature a sliding second row of seats. On top of this, when one thinks of a glass roof in a car, it normally means it is a fixed unit. Well, in the Mahindra XEV 9S, things are different, as its panoramic skyroof can be opened.

Yes, the XEV 9S isn’t the XEV 9e, but we can expect the new model to retain all the premium bells and whistles from the coupé-SUV model. These include the three digital screens that make up a 43-inch unit, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and 5G connectivity, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, an augmented reality head-up display, multiple wireless phone charging pads, multiple Type-C charging ports, Alexa assistance, Level 2+ ADAS, and a premium audio system with Dolby Atmos. Another intriguing aspect about the XEV 9S is space; and it will have a lot of it. This includes a proper “frunk”, which breaks the trend of most EV frunks being barely usable.

When it comes to what is underneath the skin of the Mahindra XEV 9S, there’s a lot to talk about. Since this is an “Electric Origin” SUV, based on the INGLO platform, one may expect better space management. This is thanks to the skateboard architecture and flat floor that the INGLO platform allows. In addition to this, we expect an exciting rear-wheel drive electric powertrain for the eSUV. For reference, the BE 6 and XEV 9e come with a choice of 170-kW (231-hp) and 210-kW (286-hp) electric powertrains with 59-kWh or 79-kWh battery-packs.

With all the little tidbits and teasers that we’ve received thus far when it comes to the Mahindra XEV 9S, there’s a good chance that the number of Mahindra eSUVs playing on Indian roads will begin to shoot up–something that bodes well for the country’s impending EV revolution. The XEV 9S will have people not just dream electric, but scream electric. Of course, there’s a lot more yet to surface about the Mahindra XEV 9S, so watch this space for all the juicy details as we get closer to the big reveal.