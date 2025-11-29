Mahindra XEV 9S Launched at Rs 19.95 lakh

Mahindra has launched India’s first seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh ex-showroom.

Story: Salman Bargir

The XEV 9S is Mahindra’s latest addition to its electric vehicle lineup and is built on the modular INGLO platform. As India’s first all-electric seven-seater SUV, it has been shaped around the brand’s “Heartcore Design” philosophy. At the front, the closed-off grille with streaked patterns proudly carries Mahindra’s infinity logo, while a full-width DRL bar, triangular headlamps, a sculpted fender section, a satin-silver skid-plate–like element, and a grille-type lower bumper insert housing the sensors and camera complete the face.

In profile, it echoes the XUV700 with its upright stance, straighter roofline, and flush-fitting door handles. The key differentiator lies in its aero-optimised alloy wheels. At the rear, the XEV 9S continues with a clean, modern, and practical design, subtly enhanced by a sporty-looking lower bumper finished in brushed-metal–style accents.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a tri-screen dashboard layout, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an additional 10.25-inch display dedicated to the front passenger. The overall cabin design follows the familiar theme seen on its siblings, though higher variants elevate the experience further with a panoramic sunroof. The real highlight, however, is the inclusion of a third row of seats, making the XEV 9S a truly practical seven-seater electric SUV.

Notable features include a 150-litre frunk, powered Boss Mode, folding tray tables, and ventilated seats for the second row. Safety and driver assistance are covered with seven airbags, Level 2+ ADAS supported by five radars and a vision camera, and a 360° camera system. The tech suite further includes Mahindra’s AI Architecture, customizable ambient lighting, the Vision X augmented-reality (AR) head-up display, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, among others.

The XEV 9S can be equipped with an electric motor producing up to 285.5 hp (210 kW) and 380 Nm, with lower variants offering 231 hp (170 kW) or 245 hp (180 kW) motor options. The SUV is available in four variants with three battery pack choices: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. Prices start at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One Above variant with the 59 kWh battery and go up to ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Pack Three Above variant equipped with the 79 kWh pack.

Customers will be able to choose their preferred configuration from 14 December 2025. Test drives of the XEV 9S begin on 5 January 2026, and bookings for specific variants open on 14 January 2026. Deliveries are scheduled to start from 23 January 2026.

