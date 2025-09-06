All-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched in India 

Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new mid-size SUV, the Victoris, in India

Story: Salman Bargir

Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new SUV the Victoris, meaning ‘victory’ in Latin, in India, to take on the midsize SUV segment king that’s the Creta.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris looks butch yet sleek and modern. The front has an upright nose highlighted by the DRLs and connected by a chrome strip that cleverly blends to disguise itself as an illuminated band. At the centre, the Suzuki logo sits proudly, breaking the monotony without being intrusive and blending well into the fascia.

The bumper design is divided into distinct sections elegantly and looks cohesive. Meanwhile, the LED projector headlights and fog lamps are neatly integrated into the black inserts and subtly camouflaged so that the DRLs and chrome strip remain the focal point.

The Victoris perches on 17-inch machined alloy wheels with 215/60 tyres. The sides borrow cues from its siblings—with hints of the Grand Vitara and touches of the Brezza—though the roofline slopes more noticeably towards the rear. It’s at the back that the Victoris gets its unique identity: the tail-lights are connected by an illuminated band, segmented with widening elements at the edges.

Overall, the Victoris reflects a design philosophy that is simple, well-balanced, and sophisticated.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris’s interior’s highlight is the 64-colour ambient lighting with black and ivory tones with silver accents.The full-hybrid variant gets an exclusive black interior with champagne gold accents. Centrally mounted on the dashboard is the Alexa-integrated 10.2-inch infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other connectivity features. For audio there is a Dolby Atmos eight-speaker surround sound system from Infinity by Harman. Other features include a heads-up display, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, dual-pane electric panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate with gesture control, USB Type-C 60-W fast charging for electronic devices, air purifier with PM 2.5 filter and Suzuki Connect via which one may connect a smartphone to the car.

The Victoris shares powertrain options with its Nexa sibling, the Grand Vitara.

The first option is a 1,462-cc engine pumping out 103.06 hp and 139 Nm in petrol mode and 87.8 and 127.5 Nm in CNG mode via an option of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission (CNG variant comes with a five -speed manual only). It is the first in the segment to feature an underbody placed CNG tank allowing for a larger boot space.

The second is a 1,462-cc engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system pumping out 100.6 hp and 137.1 Nm via a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. This is also the only option that can be availed with Suzuki’s proprietary AllGrip Select system mated to a six-speed eCVT transmission. The AllGrip 4×4 drive mode selector has options of Auto, Snow, Lock and Sport modes.

Additionally, there is the full-hybrid option with the power produced transferred via an e-CVT to the vehicle’s front wheels. It gets a 1490-cc engine pumping out 92.45 hp and 122 Nm and an electric motor propelled by a made-in-India lithium-ion battery, to produce 80 hp and 144 Nm.

Built on the Suzuki Tect platform, it has a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, disc brakes on all wheels, 360-degree camera, six airbags, traction control, electronic parking brake with brake hold among others for safety.

A flagship Maruti Suzuki Arena model, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in 10 colour options, including three dual-tone shades, with two fresh additions: Eternal Blue and Mystic Green.

It sits below the Grand Vitara and above the Brezza in Maruti’s product lineup and can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 on the official Maruti Suzuki Arena website or by visiting the showroom. Pricing will be announced at a later date, and we expect it to be launched by next month.



