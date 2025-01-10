Mahindra Inaugurate New EV Facility in Chakan

Mahindra have commenced operations at their latest manufacturing and battery assembly plant for electric vehicles (EV) here in Chakan, near Pune, Maharashtra. The plant will help Mahindra in achieving their goals for production of their Electric Origin SUVs.

The plant, which measures 88,000 sq m, is located within the company’s 2.83 sq km facility in Chakan which is also a greenfield project, a water-positive facility, and 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy. Mahindra have allocated Rs 4,500 crore out of a total Rs 16,000 crore they had planned for the FY22-FY27 investment cycle which includes powertrain development, software and technology and manufacturing capacity.

The plant features a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing system that leverages over 1,000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems. The EV facility also targets a 25 per cent gender diversity ratio, reinforcing the plant’s inclusive and future-ready work culture. They also have a no-fault-forward strategy coupled with proprietary switching technology that will enhance the product’s quality and reliability.

The Mahindra plant in Chakan aims to “Make in India for the World” and will help India meet its COP26 targets for 2030. The new facility will help Mahindra in production of their new BE 6 and the XEV 9e which can be booked on 14 February, 2025 and the deliveries are expected in early March 2025.