Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Launch on November 26: What To Expect

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are all set to kick off a new era for Mahindra in the form of a “quiet” revolution with plenty to look forward to

After a slew of concept reveals, teasers and design sketches, it’s almost time for the launch of Mahindra’s new Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e at UNLIMIT INDIA on 26 November 2024. Leading up to the launch, Mahindra have teased a few interesting details. Here’s our guide on what to look forward to when it comes to these electric SUVs from Mahindra:

Futuristic Design

Good news, the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e’s production-ready designs are quite close to their concept counterparts, meaning an aggressive, futuristic theme. Both SUVs get flush-fit door handles, aggressive cuts and creases, aero-optimised alloy wheels as well as illuminated logos. On the BE 6e, a deeply indented hood scoop is a key standout, while the XEV 9e looks more muscular and has a sloping roofline.

Tech-Loaded

Like is the case with the exterior, the cabin too has hints of a futuristic theme with contrasting accents, as well as plenty of digital real estate.The BE 6e has a dual-screen layout while the XEV 9e will get a triple-screen layout that includes a co-passenger display. That’s not all as there’s a new Human Machine Interface for ease of use, and there’s a focus on speed with built-in 5G connectivity and the digital screens being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Other key features aside from all the premium bits we already know from the XUV700 will be a premium 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos Tech. There are over 70 custom sounds for the in-cabin audio and they were composed by A R Rahman.

ADAS will be quite advanced in these two eSUVs with over Level 2 assists that get five radars, a 360-degree camera and 11 sensors to assist it. Even the driver and occupant monitoring system will be aided by an in-car camera.

Flexible INGLO Electric Origin Architecture

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e debut the brand’s new INGLO Electric Origin Architecture that has a lightweight flat-floor skateboard structure that can support multiple body styles as well as maximise space and aid in driving dynamics. Through this architecture, the two eSUVs will get 59-kWh and 79-kWh battery pack options, with the aim of going long distances on a single charge. As for charging, there’s fast-charging capability to the point where a 20 to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 20 minutes via a 175-kW DC charger.

Another cool thing to look out for with the INGLO platform is that these eSUVs could be the fastest ever for an Indian OEM. By that we mean the powertrain which comprises an integrated motor, inverter, and transmission is capable of producing between 231 hp to 286 hp for the rear-wheel-drive variants alone. So, one can expect the all-wheel-drive models to be packing more serious performance.

While it is yet to be seen how well Mahindra’s new Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e will fare once they’re launched, one thing’s for sure, that these two eSUVs could very well redefine what we know as an SUV in both ICE and EV standards.