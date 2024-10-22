Kia Carnival Limousine Review – Carnival Comeback

The Kia Carnival Limousine has returned; twice the features and twice the price.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Kia Carnival making a comeback is big news for two reasons. Its predecessor realigned our expectations for second-row travel below Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and, in its latest avatar, it is almost twice as expensive as it used to be. Kia India have confirmed that this is the current generation of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and it comes with all the bells and whistles. Adequately intrigued, we found ourselves in a very rainy Bengaluru to make our acquaintance with the latest Carnival Limousine.

As the name suggests, this time the Carnival is available exclusively in the Limousine variant. Which means we get the seven-seater layout only. That seems fair considering this is Kia India’s new internal combustion engine (ICE) flagship in the country. It is more than 5.1 metres long, precisely 40 millimetres more than its predecessor and also longer than the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. It is also almost two metres wide. The designers have done an impressive job of making the dimensions work in the car’s favour. With the new grille, headlights, and streamlined body, the Carnival looks more premium than ever and Kia have rounded it off with an elegant rear. The choice of 18-inch wheels visually complements the overall styling, especially so when on the move. What we did not appreciate was that it comes only in two colours: white or black. A blue or green would have been nice.

Opening and closing the driver’s door gave us an idea about Kia’s commitment to quality and its inviting interior is the icing on the cake. The front row is supremely comfortable for driver and passenger alike and the centre console is another exercise in smart space management because it offers an arm-rest, clever storage, phone charging solutions (including a wireless charger), and infotainment. There is enough room for the driver and the passenger to exist in their own zones without being aware of the other’s existence. Which is easier done than said in this instance because of the Bose sound system, ventilated seats, and an incredibly efficient air-conditioner. Over a two-hour drive, we had no discomfort to speak of at the wheel.

The chauffeur-driven will certainly appreciate the Carnival’s second row because the entire experience is now noticeably more effortless. The sliding doors open/close automatically at a tug of the handle or at the touch of a button. Better still, the rear doors can be controlled from the driver’s seat. An electrically adjustable seat for the driver is expected at this price point but the Carnival also gets electrical adjustment for the captain seats in the second row which adds to convenience; which is ultimately why most would be interested in this car. In the seat on the left, life is supremely comfortable. There are buttons to send the front passenger’s seat forwards or recline it. One also gets a dedicated a-c vent but Kia have placed the air-conditioner controls on the other side; perhaps, a consequence of being developed as a left-hand-drive model but a tad inconvenient for the customer who prioritizes minimal effort over absolute convenience. It is also worth noting that the fore-aft and side-to-side adjustments are still made manually; not very luxurious.

As far as the eye can see and fingers can touch, Kia have lined the cabin with high-quality materials which significantly elevate its premium quotient but luxury is not the word that comes to mind when describing it. The lack of screens for rear-seat entertainment feels like a missed opportunity for an aspiring luxury car. We hope it is offered as an option soon. That said, Kia’s space management is commendable. There is a lot of usable room in the third row, too; good enough for adults over short distances and comfortable enough to keep the children happy over long drives but they have outdone themselves with flexible boot space. The tail-gate opens at the touch of a button to reveal a generous boot but it does not end there. For more room, a gentle tug at the back of the third row sends it folding flat into the floor. Clever.

Under the bonnet is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that develops 193 hp at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 441 Nm between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. We only get the eight-speed automatic and what a transmission it is. We were able to use eighth gear at 100 km/h with the engine demanding a lazy 2,000-ish rpm. Power delivery is not urgent and the turbo takes a moment to kick in but the torque rolls in smoothly, which is complemented well by the transmission, translating into a smooth drive overall. For a car of this size, it is quick; capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 11 seconds. In terms of refinement, the diesel engine is noisy from the outside. Inside the cabin, there are no vibrations at the steering wheel but after a while on the road, we felt the sound insulation could have been better. An observation that is valid simply due to the Carnival’s pricing.

This is not a car one would buy for its driving ability but it is reassuring to know that it handles well. Its confidence while cruising at triple-digit speeds and its composure around corners live up to the expectations we had from a car this size. The motor-driven power steering and shift-by-wire added another dimension of ease to the driving experience. On the move, the Carnival hides its bulk and size well. Plus, the whole drive was so undemanding that it led us to believe this car is capable of executing cross-country trips without breaking a sweat. It is also comforting to note that there is ADAS Level Two to prevent most careless mishaps and eight airbags should keep the occupants safe should everything else fail. With a wheelbase of almost 3.1 metres, the Carnival is remarkably nimble to turn in and carries on with unshaken confidence through the rest of the turn. There are disc brakes all around. Their bite is powerful and the feeling at the brake pedal is predictable and progressive.

As easy as the Carnival is to drive, the comfort of the passengers in the second row is its priority. The ride quality is superb and it is complemented by the plush, ventilated seats. Most bumps on the road are barely felt in the cabin and the car just wafts along at triple-digit speeds while isolating the passengers from the outside world. The suspension is set up slightly on the stiffer side but the balance between comfort and performance leaves no room for complaint. It clears speed-breakers head-on and we found the ground clearance most practical for our road conditions.

At the end of our drive, the most difficult question to answer is if the latest Carnival is overpriced. In today’s market, at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it has no direct competition. Its closest rivals are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Toyota Vellfire Hi; the former is half the price and the latter is double, which is not helpful at all. The Kia Carnival Limousine drives well, is roomy, comfortable, well-equipped and packed with the latest tech. Honestly, there is almost nothing to dislike about it. Kia India announced that the target customers for the Carnival are high-income individuals and such people are usually shopping for luxury SUVs or luxury executive sedans. If one is willing to overlook the luxury quotient, I feel the Carnival is a more practical, comfortable, and reasonable alternative. Especially for transporting seven occupants on our roads without discomfort.

Although we were told that the first lot would be CBUs, Kia India representatives at the drive confirmed that it would be sold as CKDs but nothing was said about a revision in price.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz E 200 LWB V214 Review