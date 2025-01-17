JSW MG Motor Unveil MG Cyberster and MG M9 under MG Select

MG Motor have brought the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 EVs to our shores under their more premium brand dubbed ‘MG Select’.

Hot on the heels of taking the top spot in the Indian EV market with the Windsor, JSW MG Motor have unveiled the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the MG M9 luxury e-MPV. While the prices of the vehicles have not yet been disclosed, we expect the MG Cyberster to cost between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh and the MG M9 to be priced in the region of Rs 65 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The pre-bookings for both the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 are open, though official bookings are expected to commence in March 2025, with deliveries starting the following month. These two vehicles will be sold exclusively through the new MG Select premium retail channel of JSW MG Motor India.

MG Cyberster:

MG have a long history of open-top sports cars, a.k.a roadsters and the MG Cyberster follows in the footsteps of the MG roadsters of yore. The India-spec model is the top-shelf AWD GT model. There is no news about the RWD Trophy model just yet. The MG Cyberster GT pumps out 510 hp and 725 Nm from its dual-motor AWD setup, which helps it reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds. The claimed top speed is 200 km/h. The GT uses 20-inch wheels as compared to the 19-inch ones on the Trophy.

The battery pack in the MG Cyberster is a 77-kWh unit, with a claimed WLTP-rated range of 443 km off a single charge. MG claim that the battery can be charged up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 38 minutes using a 144-kw DC fast charger. The MG Cyberster will be offered in red, white, grey, and yellow.

MG M9:

The MG M9, also called the Mifa 9 abroad, is an electric luxury MPV. The MG M9 has an FWD architecture with a single-motor setup that pumps out 245 hp and 350 Nm which can take it to a top speed of 180 km/h. This huge 5.2-metre-long vehicle comes with a 90-kWh battery pack, good for a WLTP-rated range of 430 km. The MG M9 is not just long, it is also wide and tall in equal measure with a two-metre width and a 1.84-metre height. That makes it larger than the Toyota Vellfire.

Details about the variants that will come to India are scarce at present but abroad it comes with seven- or eight-seater options. In some trims, there are Nappa Leather seats, second-row captain chairs and even a dual-sunroof setup.

