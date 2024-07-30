IIT Delhi introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design Certificate Programme

The course addresses the challenges and requirements of designing hybrid electric vehicles, as well as pure electric ones.

As more carmakers are shifting towards semi- or fully-electrified vehicles, the requirement for engineers capable of developing such cars are increasing steadily. Keeping this in mind, IIT Delhi have introduced a certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

Open to engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and allied areas), this certificate programme has a duration of six months, during which participants will be able to establish a solid foundation in the technology of purely electric and hybrid electric vehicles. The curriculum includes complexity of technology integration, energy storage systems, design, operation and modelling of batteries, automotive hybridisation and electrification (AHE) etc.

The hybrid electric vehicles programme includes live sessions designed and delivered in line with the FAME scheme, industry-oriented insight, a Capstone project and opportunity for networking in the automotive industry. There’s an optional one-day campus immersion towards the end of the programme providing exposure to the facilities at the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).

Open to both engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and allied areas) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities), the hybrid electric vehicles programme is set to commence on 29 September 2024 and will require a tuition fee of Rs 1.1 lakh (excluding GST).