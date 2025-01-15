Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched in India

Honda Cars India launched two exclusive Elevate Black Edition in India. The Honda Elevate Black Edition of the popular mid-size SUV is available in two trims – Elevate Black Edition and Elevate Signature Black Edition.

With growing popularity and demand in the market, the Honda Elevate Black Edition models have been introduced with an all-black styling. Both Black Edition and Signature Black Edition come with a Crystal Black Pearl colour and feature black-themed accents and components. However, there are a few distinguishing features between the Honda Elevate Black Edition and the Elevate Signature Black Edition.

With a sleek black exterior, the Honda Elevate Black Edition also gets black alloy wheels and wheel-nuts, chrome accents on the upper grille, silver-finish front and rear skid-plate garnishes, silver door garnish and silver roof-rails. The special ‘Black Edition’ emblem on the rear is the cherry on top, defining the exclusivity of the new Elevate Black Edition.

On to the Elevate Signature Black Edition. This one gets an entirely black exterior including black alloy wheels and wheel-nuts but without a trace of chrome on the outside. It stands out as a bold, sophisticated, and distinctive design in the Honda Elevate Black Edition line-up. The front upper grille, front and rear skid-plate garnishes, roof-rails and door garnish are all finished in black. A ‘Signature Edition’ emblem on the front fender is a prominent detail for this all-black variant.

Head inside and both editions get an all-black interior theme. Black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads, armrests wrapped in PVC, and an all-black dashboard are the main highlights of the Honda Elevate Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition.

The Signature Black Edition additionally features a seven-colour ambient lighting that elevates the experience of the customer with a feeling of luxury and sportiness.

Both the Honda Elevate Black Edition and the Elevate Signature Black Edition are based on the top ZX grade and offer all the top-notch features with premium all-black styling. Under the hood, both trims will be available with Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 121 hp and 145 Nm, and available with a choice of six-speed manual and CVT automatic options.

Commenting on the new Black Editions of the Honda Elevate, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The demand for a distinct, premium, and exclusive SUV variant was strongly voiced by our customers. The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition embody boldness and sophistication, providing a unique offering for those who value style and innovation. We are excited to introduce these editions to cater to evolving customer preferences and are confident that they will make a lasting impression in the SUV segment.”

Bookings for the Honda Elevate Black Edition models are now open at Honda showrooms across India. The manual transmission variant for the Black Edition is priced at Rs 15.51 lakh while the CVT automatic version costs Rs 16.73 lakh, both ex-showroom. The Signature Black Edition MT and CVT cost Rs 20,000 more respectively.