Honda 0 Series: a Step Towards the Future

Two new Honda 0 Series models, the 0 Saloon and the 0 SUV, made their world premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas

The Honda 0 SUV is a mid-size SUV based on the Space-Hub concept. It is the first one of the two to set foot in production on the company’s newly developed EV architecture. It will be introduced in North America in the first half of 2026, followed by its launch in Japan and Europe. The 0 SUV also integrates the “Thin, Light and Wise” approach of the Honda 0 Series. An approach to yield a spacious cabin with high visibility and flexibility.

The Honda 0 Saloon is the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series and further advances the Space-Hub concept introduced at CES 2024. The 0 Saloon will be equipped with next-generation features that express the “Thin, Light and Wise” approach of the Honda 0 Series. Standing firm to the bold design of the concept model, the 0 Saloon features low height and sporty “wedge-shaped” styling that make it stand out from the other EVs in the market.

Along with them, Honda’s original vehicle operating system (OS), known as ASIMO OS, was also introduced. This OS will be used in the Honda 0 Series prototypes. ‘ASIMO’ stands for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility. ASIMO was a humanoid robot introduced by Honda in the year 2000, developed as part of their fundamental technology research since 1986.

Honda have planned to expand global application of their Level 3 automated driving (eyes-off driving), aiming to become the first automaker in the world to adapt eyes-off driving in every driving situation.

Additionally, Honda have signed an agreement with Renesas to develop the high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) for the next-generation Honda 0 Series models. Honda stated that this SoC will handle various functions of the vehicle including functions involved in driving while minimizing the increase in power consumption.

With the Honda 0 Series equipped with ASIMO OS and Renesas developing the high-performance SoC for upcoming Honda 0 Series models, Honda look forward to pioneering their automated driving technology which will evolve their eyes-off driving capability and reduce collision rates, while also responding quickly and more appropriately to unexpected road situations.