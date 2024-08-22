Facelifted Audi Q8 Launched at Rs 1.17 Crore

This is the first proper mid-life refresh for the Audi Q8 since the flagship SUV was launched in India back in 2020

After opening the order books over a week ago, the facelifted Audi Q8 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). Being a first proper mid-life refresh since 2020, it’s a fairly subtle one, while retaining much of what makes this a flagship SUV for Audi.

Starting with the design, the updated Audi Q8 looks largely familiar but it has been given a new front grille design that has vertical inlays. The front and rear bumpers are a touch sportier and there’s an updated set of Matrix LED headlights and DRLs to keep things fresh. Head on over to the sides and there are new 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers, with the rear getting a revised connected LED tail-light setup. On top of this, there’s a new Sakhir Gold Metallic exterior shade joining the Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Samurai Gray Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Tamarind Brown Metallic, Vicugna Beige Metallic, and Waitomo Blue Metallic body shade options in the Q8 line-up.

Inside, the differences are even harder to spot as the overall layout is identical to the model it replaces, but Audi have given four interior colours (Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black and Pando Grey) to choose from. In the features department, it’s already a loaded offering with things like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a B&O 17-speaker premium 3D sound system retained. It does gain more safety assistance via the Park Assist Plus.

Mechanically, things remain identical with the facelifted Audi Q8 being powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. This setup produces 340 hp and 500 Nm, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels. It propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The India-spec Audi Q8 getting its first facelift was a much-needed one as it keeps Audi’s flagship offering fresh against its equally tough rivals in the country that include the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé.