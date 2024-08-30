EVs In India Between Rs 20 Lakh and 50 Lakh

While some would consider an electric vehicle for their first car, it’s the EVs in India between Rs 20 lakh and 50 lakh which make that transition to electric mobility more of a premium upgrade

With the push for electric vehicles (EV) being the focus amongst many carmakers in the automotive space of late, it comes as no surprise that a lot of EVs have cropped up in different segments. This can also be said for the Indian EV space where what was once a pretty sparse list has now quickly evolved into one that caters to a variety of preferences. Recently we posted a quick guide on a list of EVs for those who would consider them as a first car. But there are many who look at EVs as the perfect recipe to make a step up from one segment to another while also wanting to switch to electric propulsion. Here’s a guide of all the EVs in India between Rs 20 lakh and 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3

Rs 24.99 lakh onwards

Even though BYD have been a long-time player in the Indian automotive space since 2007 and even launched their electric bus in Chennai back in 2013, it was the BYD Atto 3 that truly announced their arrival in India. It’s got a modern design language and is loaded with features including a rotating 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. It is powered by a 150-kW (204-hp) electric motor that can be paired with either the 49.92-kWh or 60.48-kWh battery pack. Depending on the variant, the claimed range of up to 510 km. Check out our review here.

BYD Seal

Rs 41 lakh onwards

Every BYD launch so far has marked a step into a different realm of an electric vehicle and the Seal is no different. This one, even though it’s focused for the driving enthusiasts as a rear-wheel drive electric sports sedan, it is complemented by a fine balance of simplicity and a boatload of tech. There’s three powertrain options: Dynamic (single-motor RWD) with 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm; Premium (single-motor RWD) with 230 kW (313 hp) and 360 Nm and Performance (dual-motor AWD) with 390 kW (530 hp) and 670 Nm. Claimed range can go up to 650 km on a single charge depending on the variant chosen. We had a go at the Premium variant which you can read more about here.

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Rs 46.05 lakh

Hyundai’s new-age electric offering made quite a splash when it was launched partly due to its competitive price range thanks to its high level of localisation. But that’s not the only reason as it is a unique flagship for comfort, refinement, and quality of experience on a Hyundai. It grabs eyeballs with its retro-modern design, gets a spacious and comfortable cabin, and has an expansive feature list that includes dual 12.3-inch digital screens for infotainment duties and driver instrumentation, a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a wireless phone charging pad and a suit of ADAS assists. Under the hood, there is a 72.6-kWh battery pack giving juice to an electric motor that puts out 160 kW (217 hp) and 350 Nm. It offers an ARAI-claimed driving range of 631 km. We have done quite a lot of features with the IONIQ 5 including taking it from Pune to Goa in one charge.

Overall, it’s a pretty expansive list of EVs in India between Rs 20 lakh and 50 lakh that includes an SUV, a sport sedan as well as a flagship offering. While it will all come down to personal preferences, there’s no dearth of choices and it’ll continue to expand as more EVs show up.