Cars to Look Forward to at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is slated to have a vast line-up of cars from various carmakers taking centre stage

It’s officially 2025 and it is an important time for the Indian automotive industry as four and two-wheeler automakers are all preparing themselves for the country’s biggest automotive event, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that’s set to take place between 17 to 22 January in New Delhi. There are plenty of interesting cars to look forward to from a variety of carmakers, so here’s a guide on what to expect:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki are all set to kick off 2025 with a new era in the form of the India debut of the e Vitara; their first-ever production electric vehicle. First revealed in markets abroad back in November 2024, this EV gets two battery pack and powertrain options which also include all-wheel drive. Expect a similarly packed feature list that includes Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera as well as connected tech.

Hyundai

Ahead of the expo, Hyundai have already given more than a sneak peek at their star attraction, the Creta Electric, as their most popular gets electric propulsion for the first time. While prices aren’t out yet, we do know it’ll boast similar styling to its ICE counterpart and has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint in just 7.9 seconds. It’ll also get two battery pack options: 51.4-kWh (Long Range) and 42-kWh with a claimed range of 473 km (51.4-kWh) and 390 km (42-kWh) respectively. The Creta EV may not be the only electric unveil as its smaller sibling, the Venue could have its electric version in the pipeline, too.

Kia

Kia have already given an inkling on what to expect with the unveiling of the Syros with its bold looks and feature list. All that remains is the pricing and it’s likely to be revealed here at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Another key launch could be the facelifted EV6.

BYD

BYD’s showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be a diverse one as they will not only have their India line-up on display, but their key global models will also take centre stage. The all-electric India line-up currently includes the 6/7-seater MPV, the eMAX 7, the Seal sedan and the ATTO 3 SUV.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India are no doubt set to be the carmaker to watch out for as their main highlight is set to be the Cyberster. Basically, it is a two-door convertible sports car that gets a chassis tuned by former Italian F1 engineer Marco Fainello. It packs a 77-kWh battery pack that juices up the 510-hp dual-electric motor setup. It can hit 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Also expect some key global models to be showcased at the event.

Porsche

Porsche’s line-up will have electric mobility at its forefront as the Macan EV is all set to make its India debut with the facelifted Taycan also confirmed for the event. Porsche will also have some ICE love with the latest iteration of the 911 as well as the Panamera GTS being showcased.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz will have six models being showcased under their ‘Arena of Desire’ pavilion. The line-up is pretty vast, including the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV ‘Night Series’ and the bold Concept CLA Class. There will also be some AMG goodness with the AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and AMG S 63 S E Performance, as well as the LWB E-Class in its E 450 4MATIC AMG Line being showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Mahindra

Considering Mahindra ended 2024 in quite some style with the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs, expect them to kick off 2025 in a similar fashion. While there’s no confirmation yet on what they’re bringing to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, potential showstoppers could be the production-spec BE 07, the XEV 7e or even the three-door Thar getting a mid-cycle refresh to have it closer match its bigger brother, the Thar Roxx.

Skoda

There could be a slew of new Skoda cars that take centre stage. These include the return of the Octavia, via the Skoda Octavia RS, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, the latest iteration of the Superb, as well as the Enyaq EV.

Tata Motors

If there is one long-overdue model we’ve been wishing for from Tata Motors, it is the return of the Sierra nameplate in production form. We’ve already seen it multiple times in concept form and it could get both electric and internal combustion engines. More importantly, the ICE version could debut Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine that was showcased last year. That’s not the only long awaited model as Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 could also see the Harrier and Safari EV finally make it into production after the former was revealed in concept guise.

Toyota

While there’s no real confirmation, Toyota could rock things up with the all-electric Urban Cruiser EV that was recently revealed in markets abroad. It’s based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara with a similar exterior and a near-identical interior. Two battery packs and powertrain options are on offer.