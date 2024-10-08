BYD eMax 7 Launched From Rs 26.90 Lakh

The BYD eMax 7 is the successor to the BYD e6 bringing in plenty of revisions inside and out

After opening the order books, the successor of the BYD e6, the eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the Premium and Superior variants, compared to the outgoing model, the BYD eMax 7 enhances the premium factor with the changes it has inside and out, including underneath the skin.

On the outside, the overall silhouette looks largely similar to the e6 but the eMax 7’s face looks a bit more in tune to today’s design trends, with a tweaked bumper, and the sleeker LED headlights that are connected via a chrome strip. The side profile remains as is apart from the new alloy wheel design but the rear now gets a connected set of LED tail lights to keep things modern.

BYD have also changed things up a bit in the cabin as there’s more use of soft-touch materials to amplify the premium factor. There’s also a new steering wheel and a refreshed set of controls on the centre console. To keep things a little old school, there’s now a conventional gear knob with anti-fingerprint material. The biggest change however, is the larger 12.8-inch infotainment system, which also has rotational capabilities like the other BYD models on sale in India. Another big change is in the seating layout, as it now accommodates a three row configuration over the two-row setup from before. It can be specced in either a six-seater or a seven-seater layout.

Like is the case with modern BYD models in India, the eMax 7 has a packed feature list that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a powered tailgate, an NFC card key, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, powered front seats with ventilation and a wireless phone charger. Safety kit comprises six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and the ADAS suite of advanced safety assists.

There’s another key change in the eMax 7 over the e6 that is present under the skin. The former’s front-wheel drive electric motor is more potent than the latter, available in the 163 hp (120 kW) and 204 hp (150 kW) states of tune, while torque figures stand at 310 Nm. Battery pack options include a 55.4 kWh (Premium) and 71.8 kWh (Superior) unit that allows for an NEDC claimed range of 420 km and 530 km respectively.

The BYD eMax 7 can be specced with the Quartz Blue, Cosmos Black, Crystal White and Harbour Grey body shade options. While it doesn’t have any key rivals in this space, it can be an electric alternative to the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Kia Carnival.