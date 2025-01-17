Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 – Latest Auto Expo News

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is upon us and we will present all the latest Auto Expo news via updates right here. Watch this space and hit “Refresh/F5” for the latest updates from India’s biggest and more expansive auto show as and when they are announced.

Timeline: (Latest news first)



9:50 VinFast also had on display the VF 3, VF e34, VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs, as well as the VF Wild concept.

9:33 VinFast also unveiled the VF 6 SUV in India. Both the VF 6 and VF 7 are all-electric models and the right-hand-drive versions will be launched in India this year.

9:30 The VinFast VF 7 SUV has been unveiled in India.

9:15 The Vietnamese auto major, VinFast, make their India debut. The VF 6 and VF 7 are on stage.

9:00 Welcome to Day Two of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

20:00 That’s a wrap for Day One. More updates will follow tomorrow.

19:35 Skoda Auto India will introduce a completely localised EV within three years. The Vision 7S has been confirmed fora production run in 2026 with an India launch in Q4 2027.

19:30 Skoda Octavia vRS will launch in India this year as a CBU import. Skoda will also launch their first EV this year.

19:25 The new Skoda Kodiaq production will start in India in February thanks to encouraging demand for the seven-seat SUV. Petrol TSI engine is confirmed. TDI diesel could return if demand is sufficient.

18:40 Porsche bring in the new Taycan, with the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo. The 4S starts from Rs 1.89 crore, has 440 kW (598 hp) and offers up to 705 km range, while the Turbo has a colossal 884 hp and up to 683 km of range for a price starting from Rs 2.53 crore.

18:35 Here is what the Macan electric line-up offers.

18:30 The Porsche Macan is here in Macan (E), 4S and Turbo guises. The car was introduced earlier but have made their way to India now.

18:15 The KiaEV6 facelift is here and it promises a range of over 650 km. Prices will be announced in March 2025.

17:25 Tata also showed the Avinya X – a new take on the concept shown at the Auto Expo 2023.

17:15 The Tata Harrier.ev is here. And it has all-wheel drive.

17:10 The all-new Tata Sierra stands alongside the OG Sierra.

17:00 Porsche India will show the new Macan Electric for the first time in India. Bookings are already open.

16:45 JSW MG Motor India are accepting reservations for the Cyberster and the M9. Expect a launch in the next fiscal year.

16:40 The MG Cyberster is expected to go on sale in India soon. Here is more about it.

16:30 The M9 electric MUV is 5,270 mm long and has a 3.2-metre wheelbase. It gets a 90-kWh battery pack and a single 180-kW motor at the front good for 245 hp and 350 Nm, and a range of up to 580 km (WLTP).

16:20 JSW MG Motor India show off their M9 electric MUV and introduce the Cyberster electric roadster in India.

16:00 The Creta Electric with the 42-kWh battery will be available in four variants priced between Rs 17.99 lakh-20 lakh, and two 51.4-kWh variants priced at Rs 21.49 lakh and 23.49 lakh (all ex-showroom).

15:50 Hyundai Creta electric has been launched from Rs 17.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). We expect a number of variants for both battery sizes.

15:30 Mercedes also launched the V8-powered Maybach GLS 600 Night Series at a price starting from Rs 3.71 crore.

15:25 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Night Series launched from Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom).

15:15 Mercedes-Benz showcase the Concept CLA four-door coupé model.

15:00 The BMW iX1 has a 110-mm longer wheelbase and is 4,616 mm long in this new eDrive20L guise; with the powertrain from the Countryman E: 66.4-kWh battery, 150-kW front motor, 204 hp and 250 Nm.

14:40 BMW launch the iX1 L in India. The long-wheelbase electric X1 is now made in India and sees a drop in price to Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom).



14:20 Mercedes-Benz India have a lot in store at their Arena of Desire. More at 15:00.

14:00 VinFast will have their brand launch and introduce their electric vehicle line-up in India.

13:50 The Maruti Suzuki eVitara has been revealed. This is the leading automakers first locally produced new-gen electric vehicle. It will be sold in India and exported to global markets.

13:20 Škoda have the Octavia vRS, Superb, Kodiaq , Vision 7S and Elroq on display

13:15: The Maruti Suzuki pavilion is the place to be. We expect to see the production form of the eVitara as well as a seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara

12: 50: The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is officially underway!