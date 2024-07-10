2025 MG Cyberster Goes on Sale in Europe

The MG Cyberster is one of the few electric convertible sports cars on sale today and is a nod to the sports car heritage of the British marque.

MG have a long history of sports cars which are now icons, such as the MG T-type, the Midget, the MGB or the TF, a continuous line of sports cars from 1924 to 2011. Since 2012, though, the line-up had been completely devoid of sports cars under the ownership of SAIC Motor, a Shanghai-based state-owned carmaker. But that’s all changed now, with the MG Cyberster, their first sports car in 13 years.

Unlike previous sports cars from the brand, the MG Cyberster is an EV, albeit a convertible. This makes it an exceptionally rare type of vehicle, as convertibles EVs are few and far between. And there’s really nothing on the market that can compare with the Cyberster at a similar level, as competitors are more powerful and more expensive as well.

The MG Cyberster is underpinned by a 400-volt architecture. It is offered in two versions, a single-motor RWD “Trophy” and a dual-motor AWD “GT”. The Trophy gets a 250-kW (340-hp) motor that pumps out 475 Nm, hits 100 km/h from zero in 5.0 seconds and has a top speed of 195 km/h. The GT has a total output of 375 kW (510 hp) and 725 Nm, which helps it reach 201 km/h and clear the 0-100 km/h run in 3.2 seconds. Both models come with a 77-kWh battery which is good for WLTP-rated ranges of 508 km for the Trophy and 444 km for the GT. 150-kW DC fast-charging can complete the 10-80 per cent SOC in 39 minutes.

The starting price in the UK is £54,995 (roughly Rs 58.73 lakh before duties), which puts it in the same ballpark as the Porsche 718 Boxster. That’s some tough competition right there. We would like to see JSW MG Motor India bring the MG Cyberster to our market. They did showcase it at the Auto Expo as well as in Mumbai at their brand revamp conference, so we may hope for it to reach our shores someday.