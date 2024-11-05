Suzuki e VITARA Debuts As Their First Production EV

India won’t have to wait long for the Suzuki e VITARA as it is slated for a Summer 2025 launch

Remember when Suzuki showcased the EVX concept at Auto Expo 2023? Well, it’s now finally got a production version in the European market. It’s called the Suzuki e VITARA and it is the first-ever production electric vehicle from the brand. To make things even cooler, it’s coming to India by Spring 2025.

Considering it’s an electric vehicle (EV), the main talking point undoubtedly has to be under the skin. Built on the new HEARTECT-e platform made specifically for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Suzuki are clearly not playing around in their first crack at an EV as there are multiple powertrain options to choose from. It starts with a 49-kWh battery pack front-wheel drive variant that is capable of 106 kW (144 hp). There’s a larger 61-kWh battery-pack option with its electric motor putting out 128 kW (174 hp). The torque figure for both these variants is 189 Nm.

More importantly, the larger 61-kWh battery pack has the option of the ALLGRIP-e electric four-wheel drive. This adds a 48-kW (65-hp) motor on the rear axle and makes for a peak combined output of 135 kW (184 hp) and 300 Nm. While range figures are yet to surface, the focus will be on efficiency which Suzuki are already well-known for with their ICE models.

Mechanicals aside, the Suzuki e VITARA goes against the traditional EV grain of smooth minimalistic designs and has a rather butch stance. Being 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and having a wheelbase spanning 2,700 mm, the overall silhouette is filled with sharp creases, strong character lines and more importantly, a very prominent presence of cladding all over. This is complemented by a choice of 18 or 19-inch wheels with 180 mm of ground clearance to help with the butch stance. For India, the Maruti Suzuki e VITARA could be limited to the 18-inch wheels.

While details are scarce on the cabin, the visuals showcase many interesting details. For starters, the chunky steering wheel is a two-spoke unit with a flat bottom. Elsewhere, the theme is a nice contrast of black and what looks like copper accents with a touch of chrome on the door panels and a-c vents. Speaking of the a-c vents, they have a unique vertical layout that looks to be inspired from modern Citroën models. The centre console layout also catches the eye as it looks sleek even though it takes up plenty of space with the Piano Black finish adding a bit of premiumness to the mix. The most important bit is the driver instrumentation and touchscreen infotainment system being well integrated via a wide digital screen. Key features are yet to surface, but judging by how it looks, expect it to be fairly well equipped.

The Suzuki e VITARA which will carry the Maruti Suzuki brand name in India, will be produced at the Gujarat plant in India with production set to commence in Spring 2025 which could mean anytime between January and March. A launch will follow soon after. As for potential rivals, this electric SUV could go up against the likes of the Tata Curvv.ev as well as the MG ZS EV.