BASF Flame Retardant Ultramid T6000 Launched for EV Safety

The flame-retardant material in the BASF Ultramid T6000 will replace non-FR alternatives, to help improve safety for electric vehicle (EV) motor systems

Having flame-resistant materials is one of the many challenges in the pursuit of safety for electric vehicles (EV) Well, BASF have now introduced a new flame-retardant grade of the Ultramid T6000 polyphthalamide (PPA). This is basically used in terminal block applications of EVs.

The important bit about this flame-retardant material is that it’ll replace the non-FR material, in order to help enhance safety for motors in EVs as well as inverters. It also bridges the performance gap between the traditional PA66 and PA6T high temperature-resistant nylons with better dielectric properties particularly in high temperature or humid scenarios.

It doesn’t end there as BASF claim it is easy to process with low corrosion on tools as well as offering a flexible choice of pre-colour options. Another cool claim is that this material can withstand thermal shocks from -40 degrees C to 150 degrees C for 1,000 cycles with optimal electrical isolation for terminal blocks and high voltage busbars. To top it all off, the non-halogenated flame retardant is claimed to minimise risks of metal corrosion.

Overall, the introduction of the Flame Retardant BASF Ultramid T6000 is a much-needed step to improve safety standards for EVsespecially in the event of a fire-related incident—thermal runaway—that tends to be one of the biggest safety concerns regarding EVs.