2025 Rainforest Challenge (RFC) kicks off in Goa in New Format

The 11th Edition of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India, the country’s toughest and the most prestigious off-road event, came to life in Goa with a record breaking 77 teams from 11 states participating.

Organised by Delhi-based Cougar Motorsports, RFC India is the official Indian chapter of Malaysia’s internationally based Rainforest Challenge. This year marks a significant expansion in the event’s format with the introduction of two new categories, 4×4 Modified and 4×4 Stock, joining the existing 4×4 Extreme class, now also the flagship class. The new divisions aim to open doors for more off-road enthusiasts by accommodating varying levels of vehicle modification.

Teams across India, including 24 from Karnataka, 18 from Maharashtra and 9 from the host state of Goa, have participated for a week-long battle of endurance and skill. This edition also featured the first-ever team from Meghalaya.

Luis J.A. Wee, founder of the global Rainforest Challenge, exhorted this year’s participants shortly before the flag-off, saying, “You will be challenged by mind, body and machine in the upcoming days.”

RFC 2025 will run till 3 August and with each category facing different stages of challenges, it will feature 26 Special Stages (SS) for the Extreme category, 20 for the Modified, and 14 for the Stock category. The winner of the Extreme category will get direct entry into the Global Grand Finale of the Rainforest Challenge held in Malaysia later this year.

The winners of all the three categories will be announced at the conclusion of the event on August 3.

Story: Saad Shaikh

