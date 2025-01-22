2025 BMW X3 Launched In India from Rs 75.80 Lakh

The 2025 BMW X3 brings in a fresh set of looks as well as an overhauled cabin and a boatload of tech

BMW’s showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 had plenty of showstoppers such as the 7 Series, X7, M4, M2, and M5 and the 2025 BMW X3 has arrived in India at prices ranging from Rs 75.80 lakh to Rs 77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering it’s a generation update, a lot has changed in the X3.

Starting with the exterior, the 2025 BMW X3 has gotten quite the overhaul and in fact closer to the futuristic Neue Klasse philosophy BMW showcased via their concepts. By that we mean a sporty philosophy with a number of sharp cuts and creases. Up front, the kidney grille is larger, the L-pattern DRLs and headlamps look sleek, and the wheels get a more aggressive design, contrasted by the smooth flush-door handles. Rounding off the design revolution is the aggressive rear end and a Y-shaped pattern for the tail-lamps.

The overhaul continues inside as the 2025 BMW X3 is now more in line with modern models, which is a minimalist and more upmarket layout with ambient lighting. Taking centre stage is the BMW Curved Display handling infotainment and driver instrumentation duties, complemented by an iDrive controller made from glass to really accentuate the premium factor.

Also aiding the premium ambience are the variety of features onboard which include a 15-speaker, 765-watt Harmon Kardon sound system, tri-zone climate control, wireless a charging pad, a head-up display, powered front seats with memory function for driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. ADAS, a 360-degree camera with sensors, multiple airbags and a reversing assistant are some of the safety features on offer.

Under the hood of the India-spec 2025 BMW X3 is the option of either a 208-hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor or a 197-hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit. Both powertrains are specced with an eight-speed automatic transmission, an all-wheel drivetrain, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

With the launch of the 2025 BMW X3, the SUV gets more ammo against competition such as the Audi Q5, Range Rover Evoque, the Volvo XC60 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

