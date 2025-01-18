The Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched

BMW India have launched the new Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack with a price tag of Rs 55.90 lakh, which is Rs 11 lakh more than the Rs 44.90 lakh Cooper S (all ex-showroom). That’s a substantial premium over the regular model, which is not particularly budget-friendly as it has seen a significant price increase over the previous generation which cost Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack is still powered by the familiar 2.0-litre, four-pot, turbo-petrol engine pumping out 204 hp and 300 Nm, it gets a ‘sports transmission’ with the same seven-speed double-clutch setup but with paddle-shifters. This transmission offers no performance benefit as the 0-100 km/h acceleration time remains the same at 6.6 seconds.

The Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack does get quite a lot of extra features as standard and it is visually distinctive with a black roof, black side mirrors and black alloy wheels in the same 17-inch size. It is only offered in two colours—Legend Grey or Midnight Black and there are black sports stripes. It also gets unique design features exclusive to the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack, such as the grille, bumpers, side skirts, rear spoiler and door sills.

The interior of the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack has not been left untouched either, for example, there is a new anthracite roof liner. Furthermore, Mini are happy to share that there is no chrome or leather on the dashboard or the door panels of the fourth-gen car, but rather a recycled 2D knitted fabric lining. The interior of the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack is further differentiated with JCW Sports seats, JCW black upholstery in Vescin/Cord combination and JCW dashboard trim. Also, it gets a new JCW steering wheel with paddle-shifters, offering some control over the transmission. The lack of paddle-shifters was something we disliked in the Cooper S.

Rest of the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works is identical to the standard model, which is already quite feature-loaded and full of high-quality materials, as had been the case with all four generations of the new Mini Cooper manufactured by BMW since 2001.

