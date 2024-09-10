2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L Breaks Cover In India

The latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class L gets evolutionary changes over its predecessor

After breaking cover in October 2023, Mercedes-Benz have finally brought over the latest generation of the E-Class L long-wheelbase sedan to India. We had an exclusive chance to check it out at their Chakan plant and here’s a rundown on everything new about it ahead of its launch.

For starters, the overall design of the car gets a smoother overall silhouette, and up front, the radiator grille is larger with a different mesh. The gloss black surrounds that blend with the headlights are reminiscent of Mercedes’ electric vehicles like the EQS. Helping it with its smoother design is the flush-fit door handles. The rear gets a fresh tri-arrow pattern, It’s also 14 millimetres longer and 13 mm wider than before.

The bigger changes are inside as it gets a minimalist philosophy with a stunning MBUX Superscreen that comprises a standalone 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a central 14.4-inch screen and an additional 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Amping up the ambience are the sleek A-C vents and 64-colour ambient lighting surrounding the cabin.

Considering most will be chauffeur driven, there are plenty of niceties such as a powered recline function for the rear seats as well as underthigh support, a wireless phone charging pad for the front and rear row, four zone climate control, as well as neck pillows. Other features include wireless smartphone connectivity, a selfie camera, and electric sunblinds. Another cool feature is “Routines” where one’s MercedesMe account can be used to set up routines for the car with things like navigation, music player, opening/closing the sunroof, and even the ambient lighting colour scheme.

Mercedes have retained the E 200 with a 204-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, and the E 220 d with a 197-hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. All engine options are enhanced 48-volt mild-hybrids with a more powerful 17-kW (23-hp) motor-generator with 205 Nm of torque, with a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

India is the only right-hand-drive (RHD) market for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L. While prices of the sedan are yet to come out, limited deliveries will commence around Diwali, with prices expected to range from Rs 80 to Rs 83 lakh (ex-showroom).