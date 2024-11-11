2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched From Rs 6.79 Lakh

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire carves out its own identity instead of essentially being a stretched out Swift as with previous iterations

After recently taking the wraps off the latest iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, it’s finally on sale with introductory prices ranging from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants, the biggest highlight of the new Dzire is undoubtedly the sedan now truly setting itself apart from the Swift hatchback.

Variant Price (ex-showroom LXi Rs 6.79 lakh VXi MT Rs 7.79 lakh VXi AMT Rs 8.24 lakh VXi MT CNG Rs 8.74 lakh ZXi MT Rs 8.89 lakh ZXi AMT Rs 9.34 lakh ZXi MT CNG Rs 9.84 lakh ZXi+ MT Rs 9.69 lakh ZXi+ AMT Rs 10.14 lakh

*Introductory prices valid until December 31, 2024

To go into more detail regarding the above-mentioned point, in previous iterations of the Dzire, it would always be called a stretched out Swift down to the fact that its design was virtually identical. That all changes in the latest iteration as it gets a subtle, yet modern philosophy with an Innova Crysta-like front grille, flanked by LED DRLs and LED projector headlights. Moving over to the sides, there are new 15-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there’s a boot lip spoiler and a new LED tail light design with a Y-shaped motif.

While the exterior has been greatly overhauled from before, the cabin does have a familiar feeling to the Swift. That being said, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a lighter black and beige theme with silver accents. There’s been a notable step up in features with things like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear air vents, electrically-adjustable wing-mirrors, keyless entry with push button start/stop, cruise control and a wireless phone charging pad. More importantly, it gets a segment-first single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera which isn’t present in the Swift.

Safety is covered by things like ABS with EBD, six airbags as standard, ESC, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts. These facts are important as the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has recently become the first-ever Maruti car to score a five-star GNCAP safety rating.

It comes as no surprise that the new Dzire shares its mechanicals with the new Swift. By that we mean it is powered by the new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, capable of delivering 82 hp and 112 Nm. It can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT unit. There’s also the option of CNG variants with a reduced output of 70 hp and 102 Nm, limited to the five-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 24.79 km/l (MT), 25.71 km/l (AMT) and 33.73 km/kg (CNG MT) respectively.

With the launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the brand brings in a fresh lease of life in the sub-four metre sedan space, rekindling its rivalry with the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. Let’s not forget the Honda Amaze either which is getting a new iteration very soon.