New Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS Introduced

The new Porsche Cayenne GTS and its Coupe GTS counterpart have been introduced in Europe.

The new Porsche Cayenne GTS and its Cayenne GTS Coupe twin have been revealed, blending dynamism with exclusivity in one red-hot package. The two new Cayenne GTS models are designed with maximum driving performance in mind and sit between the 3.0-litre V6 S and the 550-hp 4.0-litre V8 Turbo models. Typically for the GTS models, the powertrain is particularly important. Unlike the last model that had a 3.6-litre biturbo V6 petrol engine, the new Porsche Cayenne GTS goes back to a turbo V8 heart. It puts out 460 hp and a hefty peak torque of 620 Nm. This allows a from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, with the Sport Chrono package, and a top speed of 270 km/h.

Unique to the new Porsche Cayenne GTS is a lowered performance-oriented chassis with a unique design and enhanced equipment including the new sports exhaust systems. With the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, the new Porsche Cayenne GTS delivers significantly improved performance with great importance being placed on efficiency as well. This has been achieved by the optimally matched Tiptronic S eight-speed automatic transmission, adaptive cylinder control, direct petrol injection with central injector position and an intelligently designed thermal management system.

The chassis set-up of the new Porsche Cayenne GTS models sees standard steel-spring suspension that lowers the car by 20 millimetres and includes Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) for active and very sporty damper control. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also standard, as are 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, and large brakes with red brake calipers.

The Porsche Cayenne GTS gets the Sport Design package as standard with numerous accents in Black. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the LED tail-light bar are dark-tinted. The front air intakes, side window trims, tailpipes of the sports exhaust system and the model and Porsche logos on the rear are all in Black. Inside, there’s Alcantara on the roof-lining, seat centre panels, centre console armrests and doors, as well as dark-brushed aluminium. Standard kit also includes eight-way sports seats with optimal support for dynamic cornering with higher side bolsters; exclusively for the GTS models. Furthermore, GTS logos are found on the front doors, door entry sills, rev counter and head restraints.

The new Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe models are available to order now and will be in European dealerships from the beginning of July 2020. Prices start at €114,087 (Rs 97 lakh) for the Cayenne GTS and €118,490 (1.01 crore) for the Cayenne GTS Coupé.

