Maruti Suzuki Service on Wheels Now At Your Door Steps

Owning a Maruti Suzuki has become even more convenient, as the company has now introduced Service on Wheels.





It’s essentially a smart workshop on the move to offer customers the option of getting their cars serviced at their doorsteps. Service on Wheels vehicle is equipped to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles. This will benefit customers located in remote areas and also those who are unable to visit the workshop due to their busy schedules.

The car-maker boast of a widespread service network, consisting of over 3,600 workshops across 1,800 towns and cities. And the new Service on Wheels initiative will further boost the existing service network. Maruti Suzuki customers can avail paid and free services by Service on Wheels, along with repairs, underbody inspection, oil changing, filter cleaning among other basic work. The offering is accessible for all engine variants including petrol, diesel and CNG in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.



Commenting on the launch of Service on Wheels, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”