Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched at Rs 46.99 Lakh

Volkswagen India’s flagship SUV will be offered as one fully loaded variant

Volkswagen India has launched the Tayron R-Line, its flagship three-row SUV, at an introductory price tag of Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a replacement for the Tiguan AllSpace, the three-row version of the brand’s Tiguan R-Line five-seater SUV, it also gets the same powertrain: the 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine, making 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic, with 4MOTION all-wheel-drive as standard. The Tayron R-Line comes to India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, and will be locally assembled at VW’s plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

The Tayron R-Line and Tiguan R-Line both get similar blacked-out elements and aggressive bumpers. However, the Tayron is more than a slap-job, with elements like the boxy notch around the bonnet giving it a more butch SUV stance. The LED headlights are also redesigned, as are the connected daytime running lights (DRL), and illuminated Volkswagen logo.

From the side, the differences are a bit more pronounced. Despite the 19-inch alloys being retained, the longer rear (109-mm longer wheelbase, 253-mm longer overall length) set it apart from its five-seater sibling. The rear, too, is visibly different, with the redesigned connected LED tail-lamps and illuminated VW badge.

The interior is also largely similar to that of the Tiguan, with bits like the 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with heads-up display, two wireless mobile charging pads, and USB Type-C charging ports carried over. However, VW has gone a step ahead here, giving the Tayron a more premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Moreover, the front seats get 12-way powered adjustment as well as massage and heated functions added to the existing ventilated function, giving the Tayron R-Line its “flagship” cred.

The Tayron also gets a multi-view 360-degree camera and a powered tail-gate. And in terms of safety, it surpasses the mandated criteria, offering nine (instead of six) airbags, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill ascent and descent assist, and Level 2 ADAS with Park Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

We have already driven it, and here are our opinions. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line rivals its Czech cousin, the Škoda Kodiaq, along with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.