Volkswagen ID.1 Teased: Their Smallest EV Yet

Volkswagen have been going rather gung-ho on the EV bandwagon, unlike quite a lot of their counterparts who all are turning back to internal combustion and cancelling their individual plans for an all-electric future. To that effect, they have recently unveiled their future EV plans, which would include their smallest EV offering, most likely to be called the Volkswagen ID.1.

The Volkswagen ID.1 is touted to have a €20,000 / £17,000 price tag (roughly Rs 18.52 lakh), which would put it below the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2, which is expected to have a price tag of £21,000 (roughly Rs 22.87 lakh) and quite a lot less than the ID.3 which is currently on sale in the UK with a starting price of £30,850 (roughly Rs 33.61 lakh).

According to the teaser, the Volkswagen ID.1 has a charming face, which is just as well, as angry-looking small cars just don’t make any sense. The headlights are set into a narrow rectangular band that runs across the length of the front fascia, with an illuminated Volkswagen logo. The video on their instagram shows the headlights being capable of winking, though we are not sure if that feature will make it to the production model.

The German carmaker plans to showcase the concept version of the Volkswagen ID.1 in March this year, and the production model is expected around 2027. Unlike other manufacturers, despite Volkswagen’s EV plans for the rest of the world, they are yet to introduce an electric Volkswagen in the Indian market, maybe the Volkswagen ID.1 will be that car.