Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India at Rs 53 Lakh

This is the eighth iteration of the Golf nameplate and this hot hatch will be quite an exclusive offering as a CBU.

Hot after the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, it’s time for the long awaited arrival of Volkswagen’s best-selling nameplate ever, the Golf in India in the hot GTI form. Sure it is a Completely Built Unit (CBU) but that hasn’t stopped the first lot of the sporty hatchback units to be sold out. There’s plenty of hot reasons as to why that’s happened.

Volkswagen cars have never needed to be flashy to stand out and the same is the case for the Mk 8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI. It’s got a sleek silhouette that is easy on the eyes with the sporty GTI elements coming in the form of a honeycomb mesh front grille, intriguing five-piece fog-lamp units, an angry set of headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels as well as a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark fin antenna and two exhaust ports. To really give its GTI identity there’s red accents all over and GTI badging.

Inside, there’s that familiar European level of a premium cabin and it’s got a bunch of sporty GTI-themed bits too via tartan-patterned sport seats, GTI-based graphics, GTI badges and red inserts. Niceties are plenty with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless smartphone connectivity, and Volkswagen’s IDA assistant, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, rear AC vents and ventilated front seats. In the realm of safety, the Volkswagen Golf GTI gets seven airbags, ADAS features, ESC, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake.

The true pocket rocket credentials come from under the hood. A 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine is enough to put out 265 hp and 370 Nm. This is mated to a seven-speed DSG, helping the Golf GTI hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 5.9 seconds. Also helping this hot hatch is the 1,454-kg kerb weight, progressive steering and electronically controlled front-axle differential lock to help it eat corners for breakfast.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been launched at Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom), which is certainly a hefty sum; being a CBU means it is on the pricier side of things, but it is a more premium alternative to a Mini Cooper S and it’s a hot hatch in the truest sense, built for the enthusiast drive experience.

