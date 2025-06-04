Toyota Fortuner Diesel neoDrive 48V Launched

The Toyota Fortuner Diesel neoDrive 48V and its Legender counterpart have been launched at Rs 44.72 lakh and Rs 50.09 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Toyota have introduced the neoDrive 48-volt mild-hybrid system on the diesel 4×4 AT models. Positioned high up on the variant list, the new Fortuner neoDrive 48-volt mild-hybrid variants are Rs 2 lakh dearer than their respective outgoing Diesel 4×4 AT and Legender 4×4 AT models; they are the most expensive variants below the GR-S trim, which costs Rs 52.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have now opened across India, with deliveries set to commence from the third week of June.

While the 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque is retained, it is now assisted by the 48V mild-hybrid system with an 8.5-kW (11.6-hp) belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery. The SUVs now get auto start-stop, improved fuel economy, a smaller carbon footprint, and a much smoother and quieter acceleration thanks to the electric motor assisting the engine during start-up and power delivery. The battery recharges itself efficiently during deceleration via regenerative braking while improving braking performance.

The new “Multi Terrain Select” system tailors throttle response, braking, and traction control to optimize performance across various terrains.

Besides all the mechanical upgrades, the diesel 4×4 AT twins also get a new 360-degree panoramic camera along with wireless charging for smartphones. The exterior and interior remain cosmetically unchanged, barring “neoDrive” badges that differentiate the vehicle from the other variants.



Story: Abhisu Poddar