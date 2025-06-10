The All-new Bentley Bentayga Speed Has Been Unveiled And it is Not a Hybrid.

The all-new Bentley Bentayga Speed has been unveiled and it is the most powerful and dynamic version of their SUV ever.

Story: Salman Bargir

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed replaces its predecessor’s acclaimed W12 engine with a V8 engine. However, the engine it is equipped with is seemingly in the same spec as the erstwhile Lamborghini Urus. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 produces 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 850 Nm between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels.

This Bentley Bentayga Speed, unlike its Continental and Flying Spur Speed siblings, is not a plug-in hybrid. Although smaller than the W12, the V8 engine is lighter yet 15-hp more powerful and allows the now 42-kg lighter Bentley Bentayga Speed to achieve a quicker claimed sprint time from 0-100 km/h of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. For reference, the compared Bentayga V8 S and Speed W12 managed that sprint in 4.4 and 3.9 seconds respectively.

The Bentley Bentayga Speed has been equipped with three driving modes, namely Comfort, Bentley and Sport. The new Sport mode with a dynamic ESC setting increases the suspension damping stiffness by 15 per cent and relaxes the traction control system to allow for oversteer and resultantly–for the first time–on-throttle slip angles. It is now equipped with an all-wheel steering, this along with the all-wheel drive and enhanced torque vectoring in Sport mode should aid during low speed manoeuvring as well as high-speed stability. It is also for the first time that the sport-luxury SUV is being offered with full launch control.

The exterior has a sporty theme with “Speed” badges on the front door, dark tint for the headlights, and the grey tail-light internals. One can also opt for a black roof, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, and—in what is a first for Bentley—23-inch wheels. These wheels are available in black, satin, or bright machined finishes. The callipers for the standard brakes as well as the optional carbon-ceramic brakes can be accentuated with a choice of seven colours.

The interior is a continuation of the sporty theme and features “Speed” badging on the dashboard and scuff-plates, matching embroidery on the seats, dual-tone upholstery, a new diamond quilt design, and optional dark-tint air-vents and organ stops.

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed, while being a performance upgrade, is a pedigree Bentley, offering a combination of high performance and hand-crafted bespoke luxury.

