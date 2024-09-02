Tata Curvv Launched From Rs 10 Lakh

The Tata Curvv, like the Curvv.ev is set to disrupt the burgeoning mid-size SUV space

The all-electric Tata Curvv.ev was launched on 7 August 2024 and now it’s time for its internal-combustion-engined (ICE) counterpart, the Tata Curvv, to go on sale with introductory prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s offered in seven different “personas”, or variants, with a diverse range of powertrain and gearbox combinations. Also, like its all-electric counterpart, it stands out in a variety of ways within the mid-size SUV segment it is positioned in.

The main stand-out bit is, of course, the coupé-SUV body style. While most of the sleek styling is similar to the Curvv.ev, the ICE model takes a few cues from the Harrier especially with the face to give it a bit more of muscular personality. The other difference is the petal design for the 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Tata Curvv is pretty much identical to the Curvv.ev apart from the different shades for the upholstery. It’s quite loaded, too, and the feature list includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a powered driver’s seat, reclinable rear seats, and a powered tailgate with gesture controls. The EV-specific stuff such as the Arcade.ev app as well as the vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) capabilities are the only omissions on the Tata Curvv. For safety, the equipment includes six airbags as standard, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and, exclusive to the top model, all-wheel disc brakes.

The main talking point is under the hood with two petrol engines and a diesel motor on offer. What’s more, all of them get the option of a six-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Here’s how the three powertrains compare:

1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDI petrol (new) 1.5-litre turbo-diesel Power (hp) 120 hp 125 hp 118 hp Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual / 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Do note that the prices mentioned will only be applicable for bookings done before 31 October. Deliveries will commence from 12 September. As for rivals, it is certainly a more premium alternative to the Citroën Basalt but can also take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.