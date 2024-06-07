Tata Altroz Racer Launched With Some Extra Oomph

Will the Tata Altroz Racer be the answer to the Hyundai i20 N Line with what it gets over the standard Altroz?

While the Tata Altroz premium hatchback has fair handling dynamics, many thought what truly held it back was the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Despite adding a 110-hp 1.2-litre petrol engine option in 2021 in the form of the i-Turbo variants, it didn’t seem enough. Now, it looks like those prayers have been answered as the Altroz Racer concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is now a reality, being priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the R1, R2 and R3 variants, as the name suggests, it gets a whole lot racy inside and out with some key feature updates to keep up with the times.

First impressions are usually the most important ones and the Altroz Racer gets a sportier personality thanks to a dual-tone shade where the black hood and roof blend in nicely with the contrasting Atomic Orange shade. In typical race car fashion, there are racing stripes running along the hood and up to the roof with a chequered flag finish on the roof. You also get a blacked-out finish for the alloy wheels, as well as the Tata and Altroz badging. And if you needed any more confirmation on its identity, there’s ‘Racer’ badging on the front fenders. You can also spec the Altroz Racer in the Avenue White and Pure Grey hues.

Inside, the all-black cabin is contrasted by orange accents and ambient lighting. Like the exterior, the seats get orange and white stripes for a sportier look. The most noticeable change however is at the centre with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also a new seven-inch digital driver’s display as well as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera added to the mix. In the realm of safety, six airbags are standard for the Altroz Racer. What’s more, these features will soon make their way to the standard Altroz. Other key features from the standard model such as an eight-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control are retained.

What truly gives the Tata Altroz Racer its name is under the hood. You get the Tata Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, pushing out 120 hp and 170 Nm. This surpasses the previous benchmark, the Tata Altroz i-Turbo’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine by 10 hp and 30 Nm. Another plus for the enthusiast is the fact that it has a six-speed manual compared to the Altroz i-Turbo’s five-speed unit, although automatic options shouldn’t be ruled out down the road. The key point to note is that the Altroz Racer will replace the i-Turbo variant and will be the only turbo-petrol-powered Altroz on sale.

With the launch of the Tata Altroz Racer, it looks to finally have an answer for the sportier end of the premium hatchback segment, which currently has the Hyundai i20 N Line, enjoying its reign unchallenged until now. It’ll also serve as an alternative to other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza.