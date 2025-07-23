Renault Triber Gets Its First Midlife Refresh

The updated Renault Triber continues to be India’s most affordable seven-seater family MPV, being priced from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Triber since it first showed up has been quite a desirable choice for families; a good part of being the fact that it is the most affordable MPV one can buy in India. That said, the Triber has been showing its age, and Renault have noticed, by finally giving it its first midlife refresh. Priced from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s more than a simple nip and tuck as there are changes inside and out.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Authentic Rs 6.29 lakh Evolution Rs 7.24 lakh Techno Rs 7.99 lakh Emotion MT / Easy-R AMT Rs 8.64 lakh / Rs 9.16 lakh

Right from its face, you can tell the Triber has undergone changes a bit more in line with modern Renault designs. Gone is the relatively clean and easy-on-the-eyes face and in its place is more aggression starting with the bolder front bumper, with some contrasting silver accents. The grille gets a gloss black finish and is sleeker, featuring vertical slats. In fact, look to the centre and there’s the new 2D Renault logo, the Triber being the first Renault India car to get it. Another key addition is a set of LED projector headlamps with DRLs and fog lamps to amp up the appeal.

Moving over to the side profile and much of the Triber remains as is apart from the funkier 15-inch alloy wheels. It looks a lot nicer around the rear now as the LED tail lamps look much more pronounced with a nice touch of gloss-black internals, complimented by a connecting gloss black panel. On top of all this, the updated Renault Triber gets three more paint options: Amber Terracotta, Zanskar Blue and Shadow Grey.

Inside, while the layout remains as is, the theme has been refreshed with a dual-tone black and beige theme and fabric upholstery. The niceties have been enhanced too with things like cruise control, automatic headlamps, a welcome and goodbye sequence for the auto-fold ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, front parking sensors, an updated eight-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity and six standard airbags. Some of the retained bits include steering mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, keyless entry with push-button start/stop as well as safety kit like ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS and a rear parking camera with parking sensors.

What remains unchanged are the mechanicals. There’s a 1.0-litre petrol engine, putting out 72 hp and 96 Nm, paired to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. This setup can be retrofitted with a CNG kit as well at authorised Renault dealerships.

While it would’ve been nice to have a more potent turbo-petrol engine option, the updated Renault Triber with its fresh looks and more niceties should make it a more appealing prospect. More importantly, this should give the Triber better ammunition against the entry-level MPV titans, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6.

