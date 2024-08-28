Pioneer India Launch Smart Dashcams

Pioneer India introduce a range of dash cameras specifically designed for India. Armed with features such as AI Night Vision, ADAS Alerts, and Enhanced Parking Monitoring, Pioneer’s new smart Dash Cameras aim to bring safety, security, and simplicity via a mobile application. These dash cameras are designed in India and are tuned for Indian road conditions.

The new VREC Dash Camera series, comprising four models—VREC-H120SC, VREC-H320SC, VREC-H520DC, and VREC-Z820DC, was unveiled in New Delhi and the event featured live demonstrations and discussions with executives from Pioneer India’s new advanced research and development centre established the previous year.

Pioneer’s new Smart Dash Cameras record in high-quality, with provision of wide-angle video. Footage of the road ahead, and behind is recorded, and even while being parked, providing crucial evidence, needed in the event of impacts and accidents. They also assist in protect against insurance fraud, by helping monitor driving behaviour by post-analysis of the recorded footage. All the models support features such as parking monitoring, continuous loop recording, and automatic recording of impact events such as strong vibrations or sudden jolts.

The Pioneer VREC-Z820DC is a premium dual-channel model with 4K video resolution, AI-based night vision, wide display and ADAS features. It features a rear camera and GPS logger, and can record continuous videos in loop. It is priced at Rs 23,499.

The Pioneer VREC-H520DC has a three-inch IPS display, Sony Starvis-2 image sensor, and 2K recording capabilities. It can record clear videos under night light conditions, has 360o rotation for road monitoring, and is priced at Rs 18,499.

The Pioneer VREC-H320SC is a mid-range model, also with a three-inch IPS display and full HD recording capability. It is priced at Rs 11,399.

The Pioneer VREC-H120SC is an extremely compact and affordable offering with crystal-clear recording in 1296p. It supports 128 GB of external storage. It is priced at Rs 5,399.

Users can access their dash cameras via Pioneer’s mobile app which allows users to connect the dash camera over the camera’s Wi-Fi network, browse and watch recorded videos, and create travelogues. Users can also change dash camera settings through the app.