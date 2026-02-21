Nissan Gravite Launched From Rs 5.65 Lakh

Nissan’s new compact MPV offers a wider choice of variants and features than its Renault cousin

Nissan India has launched the Gravite starting from Rs 5.65 lakh and going up to Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the Japanese brand’s entry into the sub-four-metre, seven-seater MPV space, which has been predominantly ruled by the Renault Triber so far. Moreover, the Gravite marginally undercuts the Triber, as the latter’s prices start from Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Gravite is available in four broad variant lines: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna, all of which run the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 72 hp and 96 Nm. This engine is available with either a manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Variant-wise prices are as follows:

Focusing now on the vehicle itself, though the NIssan Gravite is essentially based on the Renault Triber, Nissan has differentiated its MPV in several meaningful ways. The Gravite gets a distinct front fascia with a larger honeycomb grille along with C-shaped silver accents (dual-tone treatment on the Launch Edition) on the bumpers, along with revised headlights (LED headlights on the top Tekna variant) and LED daytime running lights. Moving to the side, though the silhouette is nearly identical, the new alloys, functional (load bearing, up to 50 kg) roof-rails from the N-Connecta variant, and decal design on the haunches (again, on the Launch Edition) give it a sportier appeal. The Gravite’s rear styling elements, too, including the tail-lamps and bumper design, give it a more assertive stance.

The Gravite’s interior follows a dual-tone black and white theme, and of course carries its (and the Triber’s) USP of the flexible seven-seater configuration with a sliding/reclining second row and removable third row. Features like the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a-c vents for all three rows, and rear parking sensors with camera, are all available from the one-above entry-level Acenta variant.

The mid-level N-Connecta variant improves upon these with the inclusion of a cooled glovebox and centre console storage, rear windscreen wiper and defogger, and the aforementioned roof rails. The top Tekna variant offers a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), push-button start/stop, and wireless phone charging, along with front parking sensors. And finally, the special Tekna Launch edition, gets a JBL audio system, neck and lumbar cushions for the front-row seats, dashcams front and rear, and an air purifier. And in complying with the rules, the Gravite gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control and Hill Start Assist as standard.

Bookings for the Nissan Gravite are already open, with deliveries set to start in March 2026. Save for the Triber, the Gravite does not have any direct rivals in its segment. That said, it can be considered as a more affordable alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.