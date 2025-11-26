New Tata Sierra Launched at an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh: A Legend Reborn 

The 2025 Tata Sierra boasts a modern flair while still honouring the legendary presence of the original Sierra.

Story: Gaurav Davare



After a debut not too long ago, prices for the 2025 Tata Sierra are now out. It’s offered in seven variants and prices start Rs 11.49 lakh ex-showroom, the Sierra is available in Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey and Pristine White colour options. Bookings will commence from 15th Dec 2025, with deliveries to start from 15th January 2025.

The 2025 Tata Sierra marks a revival of the legendary name after almost two decades. And the design honours it with an upright tall and boxy design with strong shoulder lines, giving it muscle without trying too hard. Even though we wish the 2025 Tata Sierra had a curved rear glass like its predecessor, Tata Motors have tried to give it that effect as there’s a blacked-out roof panel and extended rear quarter windows.

Throwbacks aside, it looks unlike any modern Tata model so far with a gloss black panel up front flanked by a sleek LED DRL strip, this is complemented by LED lighting and chunky skid plates. Head over to the side and you get prominent black cladding with 19-inch alloy wheels as well as flush fitting door handles to keep the design sleek. At the rear there’s another throwback of sorts with a flat tailgate design, and a connected lighting strip. Add on a nicely sculpted bumper and you get a design that screams a strong presence.

Inside, the first thing you notice is a three-layer dashboard layout consisting of hard plastic, soft touch materials as well as fabrics, making for a relatively premium first impression. It retains the four-spoke steering wheel from the Harrier and Safari, while the door handles sport a floating design rather than a traditional wraparound setup.

The main attraction undoubtedly has to be the triple-screen setup that is a first for a Tata model. It handles driver instrumentation, infotainment and co-passenger duties. That’s not all when it comes to the bells and whistles onboard as it gets things like powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging pad, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos tech, rear AC vents, a powered tailgate as well as Type-C charging ports for the front and rear occupants.

In the realm of safety, you get Level 2 ADAS with 20+ features, segment first . In a video, Tata showed, the Sierra was crashed against another of itself. Tata says, its passenger cell was intact, doors could open post-impact and the fuel-system was sealed, seatbelts were secured and released immediately and the structural integirty was intact.

With the wheelbase at 2730 mm it gets spacious interiors and a 622-litre boot , multi-utility cubby spaces and compartments. Built on Tata’s ARGOS platform, the 2025 Tata Sierra is one of the most diverse SUVs in terms of powertrains on offer. You get options of an all-new 1.5 litre four cylinder Hyperion turbo petrol engine producing 160 hp and 255 Nm, a 1.5 Naturally Aspirated Revotron petrol engine producing 106 hp and 145 Nm and a 1.5 Kryojet diesel producing 118 hp and 280 Nm. The Hyperion engine comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox , the Revotron engine can be opted with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT and the Kryojet engine can be opted with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

In the early 90s if you needed an Indian SUV, the Sierra was the one to have. Heading towards 2026 , can the new Sierra also be the SUV to have for India as a worthy successor? It’ll have a fair bit of competition in the mid-sized SUV segment which has the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun for company. Stay tuned to this space as we’ll be getting behind the wheel of the 2025 Sierra soon.

