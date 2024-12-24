New BMW M2 Launched in India

The new BMW M2 has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom) as a CBU from today onwards.

Wishing for a two-door, four-seater, high-performance sports car that can do 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds? The BMW M2 has got you covered. The new 3.0 Litre, six-cylinder in-line engine produces 20 hp more with 480 hp at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm in the manual transmission and 600 Nm in the automatic between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm. The M Driver’s Package also increases the car’s electronically-limited speed from 250 km/h to 285 km/h.

The automatic BMW M2 has an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission which is magnificent. Also, you get three drive modes which are Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus. The M2 shaves off the 0-100 km/h time by 0.1 seconds. The M2 also shows an improvement in the 0-200 km/h time by cutting 0.6 seconds and can do the sprint in 13.7 seconds in the manual while the automatic takes just 12.9 seconds.

The BMW M2 has a M Frameless kidney grille which makes it look aggressive. The car has four new exciting colours: Portimao Blue, Fire Red, Sao Paulo Yellow and Skyscraper Grey. Also, the M2 now features black exhaust tailpipes as standard. It also has an M Alcantara steering wheel for a sporty feel. This car has been given the BMW iDrive with OS 8.5 taking in all the inputs in the form of touch, gesture and speech from all of its occupants.

Safety doesn’t take a back seat either as the BMW M2 includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking Function and Active M Differential.

Looking for a change in your weekend drives? Do let us know.

Story: Ajit Menon M