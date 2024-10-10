MG Windsor EV v Tata Nexon.ev v Mahindra XUV400

The MG Windsor EV is the latest entrant in the electric crossover segment, one that is currently dominated by the Tata Nexon.ev and the Mahindra XUV400, both offered in attractive packages. So how well does the MG stack up against its Indian rivals on paper? Well, we have got you all that you might want to know before you drop some cold hard cash onto these four-wheeled giants. Read on.

Car MG Windsor EV Essence Tata Nexon.ev Empowered Plus 45 Red Dark Mahindra XUV 400 EL Pro Battery Capacity 38 kWh 45 kWh 39.5 kWh Max Power 100 kW (136 hp) 110 kW (150 hp) 110 kW (150 hp) Max Torque 200 Nm 215 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 465 km 489 km 456 km

The Tata Nexon.ev undoubtedly gets the bragging rights when it comes down to the car with the largest battery capacity. The Mahindra XUV400 and the MG Windsor EV both come behind the former. Both the Indian cars have a 110 kW electric motor which is good for 150 hp as opposed to a 100 kW unit in the MG. The Tata also has the highest claimed driving range at 489 km.

Car MG Windsor EV Essence Tata Nexon.ev Empowered Plus 45 Red Dark Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Length (mm) 4295 3994 4200 Width (mm) 1850 1811 1821 Height (mm) 1677 1616 1634 Wheelbase (mm) 2700 2498 2600 Tyre Size 215/55-R18 215/60-R16 205/65-R16 Boot Volume (litre) 604 350 378

The new MG Windsor EV is the longest, the widest, and the tallest car in this comparison and by a good margin. Even on the inside the MG feels much more spacious than its rivals. The Windsor EV also has a huge boot volume at 604 litre while both the Tata and the Mahindra both get smaller boot capacities.

The prices for the MG Windsor EV start from Rs 13.50 lakh for the base Excite variant and go up to Rs 15.50 lakh for the top Essence variant. For the Tata Nexon.ev, prices start from Rs 12.49 lakh for the base Creative Plus MR variant and go up to Rs 17.19 lakh for the top Empowered Plus 45 Red Dark edition. The Mahindra XUV400 starts from Rs 15.49 lakh for the base EC Pro variant and goes up all the way to Rs 19.39 lakh for the EL Pro with the fast charger. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

In this spec comparo, all the variants described are range-toppers. The MG Windsor EV Essence, the Tata Nexon.ev Empowered Plus 45 Red Dark Edition and the Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Fast Charger.

