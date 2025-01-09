Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology Launched in India

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology, at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom), costs less than the G 63 AMG but it can do a tank turn; whereas the turning circle of the G 63 is 13.51 metres.

Having been globally unveiled in April of last year, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology has been launched in India, priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). This price is for the limited-run Edition One variant. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 costs Rs 3.60 crore, for reference.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology comes with a 116-kWh battery pack integrated into the ladder frame, which gives this behemoth a WLTP-rated range of 473 km. If one can find a 200-kW DC fast charger, the battery pack can be charged from 10-80 per cent SOC in just 32 minutes. The battery pack is properly weather-sealed as befits a Geländewagen and the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology can wade through 850 mm of water.

It gets a one 108-kW (146.8-hp) electric motor per wheel, which enables it to do a tank turn, what Mercedes-Benz call the “G Turn”, where the car can whip around 180 degrees on the spot. These four motors produce a combined output of 587 hp and 1,164 Nm. The resultant acceleration is terrific, with 0-100 km/h coming up in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. Interesting aside: Mercedes-Benz G-Class cars generally have a lower electronic top speed limit, with the G 450 d limited to 210 km/h and even G 63 AMG is reined in at 240 km/h.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology gets the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen combined with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A neat trick are the temperature-controlled cup holders, alongside more commonplace conveniences such as wireless charging, keyless entry, Burmester 3D surround-sound system, rear-seat entertainment units and full leather upholstery.

There’s nothing quite like the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology so discussing its rivals is an exercise in futility.

