Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55 Unveiled

The special edition Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55 has been revealed to celebrate 55 years of AMG.

AMG—Aufrecht, Melcher, Großspach, is an Affalterbach-based performance skunkworks, now wholly owned by German automotive giant, began life in 1967. They eventually started to branch out into producing modified road cars. In 1993, AMG signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to develop and sell cars with them before being bought out by the car-maker in 2005. For 55 years now, the three letters, AMG, have stood for top-notch automotive performance, exclusivity and high-precision driving dynamics worldwide. The G-Class has enjoyed a unique position in the AMG portfolio for over two decades and is also synonymous for its off-road performance. The cult status the G-Class has accumulated over the past four decades in the course of its unique career makes it the ideal ambassador to ring in the 55th anniversary of the performance brand with the special edition Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55. This particular line-up gets exquisite equipment details that underline Mercedes-AMG’s claim to offer customers the highest possible individuality and exclusivity. The anniversary model can be ordered until October 2022 and is limited to only 55 units in the US.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 55 is offered in Obsidian Black Metallic and G manufaktur Opalite White Bright paint. The colours on both sides of the vehicle are coordinated with the AMG emblem and the suggested AMG rhombus. The 22-inch AMG forged wheels in their cross-spoke design with a Matt Tantalum Grey paint finish and a high-sheen rim flange provide an exciting contrast. The fuel-filler cap in silver chrome with “AMG” lettering also bears witness to great attention to detail.

Mechanically, the G 63 Edition 55 remains the same as the “regular” G 63, churning out 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque from a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that can propel it from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 220 km/h.

The interior of the Edition 55 is characterised by a contrast of black and red. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome the driver. To match, the black AMG floor mats made of high-quality velour feature red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red. To further commemorate the anniversary, the G-wagen is fitted with the AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre with the “AMG” and “55” badges, making the special model an exclusive collector’s item. The AMG seats in specific design are upholstered in a two-tone Nappa leather in classic red/black. The exclusive ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG trim elements in matt carbon.

The scope of delivery includes a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover. With its breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and antistatic inner fabric made of flannel, it protects the vehicle in the garage from dust and scratches. The exclusive special model is priced at €299,222, or around Rs 2.51 crore, and can now be ordered with the “AMG Edition 55” equipment package at a surcharge of €17,850 (Rs 15 lakh approx)

Although the AMG G 63 is sold in India, there has been no official update regarding the Edition 55’s launch here, yet.

Story: Alshin Thomas

