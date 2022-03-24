Fifth-Gen Electric Mini 3-Door Winter Testing Begins

The facelift electric Mini is the fifth-generation of the iconic three-door pocket rocket and the second electric car from the British marque.

Mini have officially begun testing their next electric car, the Cooper 3-Door. This fifth-generation car, they say, shall come with a choice of both an internal combustion powerhouse along an all-electric one. The new model will be joined by a new Convertible and Countryman as well.

As this is still a prototype, it is hard to speak about the design changes, however, the bug-eyed headlamps look tweaked, the grille has been replaced with, what we expect to be, a body-coloured panel. In terms of powertrain options, we expect the 3-door to sport the same turbocharged, four-cylinder mil alongside an all-electric powertrain as well. While Mini havent said anything of a hybrid unit, it would be nice to see a hybrid powertrain join the family as well.

On this big step, Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand commented, “MINI is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic MINI 3-door, maximises the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalised touchpoints – and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint.”