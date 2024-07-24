2024 BMW 5 Series Long-wheelbase Arrives In India At Rs 72.90 Lakh

The 2024 BMW 5 Series will be limited to the long-wheelbase version, that is also a first for the nameplate in India

Ever since BMW launched their latest generation of the 5 Series in the form of the i5 in India back in April 2024, the wait has been on for its ICE counterpart. Well, it didn’t take long as the 2024 5 Series is here with a price tag of Rs 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). More importantly, it is offered in a long-wheelbase version only, which is a first for the 5 Series name in the country.

Being a generation update, it is no surprise that the folks at BMW have overhauled things with the 5 Series and they’ve gone bold with the sedan especially with the exterior. Standout bits include the large, illuminated kidney front grille with a soft golden finish on the vertical slats. The front bumper looks sharp with those pronounced edges, complemented by sleek headlights. Apart from the long profile, it gets wheel sizes ranging from 18 to 19 inches and has a coupe-like silhouette thanks to the sloping roofline. The edgy looks continue at the rear with an aggressive bumper and LED tail-lamps.

Inside, the opulence factor has been elevated in the cabin thanks to a more minimalist design philosophy, also helped by the seamless integration of the air-vents along the dashboard. Taking centre stage though is the large BMW Curved Display comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other standout features include the upholstery being made out of vegan artificial leather, a large fixed panoramic glass roof, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround sound system, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and four-zone climate control.

Under the hood, it is exclusively offered in the 530Li M Sport variant, which packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, putting out 258 hp and 400 Nm. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, its enough to have the sedan sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. Expect a diesel engine option to join the 5 Series lineup later down the line.

With the launch of the 2024 BMW 5 Series Long-wheelbase in India, it’ll take on its main rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-wheelbase that is also set to get a new generation model this year. We’ve recently gotten behind the wheel of the new 5 Series where you can read our first impressions in our drive review.