Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello One-off EV Convertible revealed

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello pays homage to a legendary vintner family who have been making wine for 600 years.

Masearati’s new GranTurismo and GranCabrio offer both ICE and EV versions of the same car, just with different powertrains. The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV has been given a one-off makeover to transform into the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello. The name Tignanello comes from a Tuscan wine bearing the same name. This wine is made by Marchesi Antinori, whose family have been making wine for more than 600 years. That’s some heritage.

The paint colour is an exclusive shade of red that Maserati call “Terra di Tignanello”. As you can probably guess from the name, the colour is inspired by the vineyard’s soil. The brake callipers are finished in gloss black, which complement the matte black wheels. The design of the wheels remain the same as found on the regular GranCabrio Folgore, which seems like a missed opportunity for a one-off special. The emblems are in copper, with the Maserati logo in the same copper colour with a glossy finish.

The real beauty of the GranCabrio Tignanello is found inside, though, made out of brown leather with a silver and burgundy ribbed weave. According to the manufacturer, the weave pattern is made from Vegea, a leather substitute derived from the vineyards, thus underlining the connection of the car to the Italian wine industry. There’s laser-etched dark briar wood which imitates the wine barrels of Tignanello, complementing the leather. There’s also a plaque that says “1971–2021” on the centre console, which refers to the first and current vintages of Tignanello. The headrest has an embroidered Maserati trident logo, combined with the Tignanello sun symbol that appears on the wine bottle labels.

The powertrain remains unchanged, not that it needed any improvement, mind, with an 800V architecture (DC fast charging up to 270 kW, anyone?), and a 83.0-kWh battery pack providing a 447-km WLTP-rated range. Total output is 751 hp and 1,350 Nm, which is sent to all four wheels, resulting in a 0-100 km/h run in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.