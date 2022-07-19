Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Presso in India

The unveiling of the new S-Presso with the Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and Idle-Start-Stop technology was announced by Maruti Suzuki.

New S-Presso models from Maruti Suzuki India have been released, with prices ranging from Rs. 4.25 lakh to Rs (ex-showroom price). The model’s manual versions range in price from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.49 lakh, whereas the automatic gear shift (AGS) trims are priced at Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh. The new S-Presso has a litre petrol engine with idle-start-stop technology that offers up to 25.3 kilometres per litre of fuel efficiency. S-Presso has carved out a significant niche for itself with its edgy SUV-like look.

The new S-Presso has kept the twin chamber headlamp fascia appearance that was influenced by SUVs. The vehicle measures 3,565mm in length, 1,520mm in width, and 1,553mm (Std/LXi) or 1,567mm (VXi/VXi+) in height. Full wheel covers are only available on VXi and VXi+ models, whereas the distinctive C-shaped tail lamps and side body cladding are standard across all variations.

The top-spec VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variants now have electrically adjustable ORVMs, while the AGS models include ESP with hill hold aid. The S-Presso also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with a reminder, a high-speed alert system, and reverse parking sensors as standard safety features. Additionally, the car now includes a new cabin air filter.

#MarutiSuzuki have revealed that their 1.0-liter K-Series dual VVT petrol engine now powers its small SUV #SPresso. The engine can save up to 17% more fuel than the previous model. The prices ranges from ₹4.25 lakh to ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).#CarIndia @MSArenaOfficial pic.twitter.com/6Znj9QdOGA — Car India (@CARIndia) July 18, 2022

The top-spec VXI+ variant is the only one to include options like the seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as steering-mounted audio and voice controls.



The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is driven by the K-Series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine of the next generation, which produces 49kW (67 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. Both a five-speed manual transmission and an AGS are possibilities for this powerplant. According to the manufacturer, the AGS version has a 17% greater fuel efficiency rating, while the manual transmission version has a 14% higher rating. The New S-Presso offers improved fuel efficiency with Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS at 25.30 Km/l, Vxi/Vxi+ MT at 24.76 Km/l, and Std/Lxi MT at 24.12 Km/l.



The S-Presso provides you and your loved ones with a brand-new level of safe driving thanks to its abundance of safety features, including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system, standard reverse parking sensors across all variants, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants.



Stay tuned to Car India Magazine for a full detailed review coming up soon.

Also, Read: Road Test Review-Maruti Suzuki S-presso-A-cute Angle

Story by Kurt Morris