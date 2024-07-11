Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant Prices Slashed

As of now, only the top trim of the Mahindra XUV700 gets this limited-time price reduction, to celebrate the SUV’s third anniversary.

The Mahindra XUV700 has completed three years on our roads since launch, and has crossed the 2 lakh production milestone. To celebrate, Mahindra have reduced the price of the top-shelf AX7 trim by Rs 1.8 lakh. Previously it sold for Rs 21.29 lakh, but the new price is Rs 19.49 lakh (all ex-showroom). This price reduction is not permanent, however, as it came into effect on 10 July 2024 and will remain active for four months only.

Here’s the price list for all the variants of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 that are now more affordable:

Variant New Price (in Rs lakh) Old Price (in Rs lakh) Difference (in Rs lakh) AX7 7-seater petrol MT 19.49 21.29 1.80 AX7 6-seater petrol MT 19.69 21.44 1.75 AX7 7-seater diesel MT 19.99 21.89 1.90 AX7 6-seater diesel MT 20.19 22.04 1.85 AX7 7-seater petrol AT 20.99 22.99 2.00 AX7 6-seater petrol AT 21.19 23.14 1.95 AX7 7-seater diesel AT 21.59 23.69 2.10 AX7 6-seater diesel AT 21.79 23.84 2.05 AX7 7-seater diesel AT AWD 22.80 24.99 2.19 AX7 L 7-seater diesel MT 22.49 23.99 1.50 AX7 L 6-seater diesel MT 22.69 24.14 1.45 AX7 L 7-seater petrol AT 23.49 25.29 1.80 AX7 L 6-seater petrol AT 23.69 25.44 1.75 AX7 L 7-seater diesel AT 23.99 25.79 1.80 AX7 L 6-seater diesel AT 24.19 25.94 1.75 AX7 L 7-seater diesel AT AWD 24.99 26.99 2.00

The AX7 trim level is fully-loaded and thus comes with a lot of features such as a panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch HD screens for driver’s display and infotainment, Level 2 ADAS, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, reversing camera, six-way powered memory seat and built-in Amazon Alexa among others.

The AX7 Luxury Package (AX7 L) adds a few more things on top of these, such as adaptive cruise control, a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and even a telescopic steering.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with both petrol and diesel engine options which can be mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can be specced in either six- or seven-seater configurations. The AWD model, however, is only available as a seven-seater diesel automatic.

The 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine develops 200 hp and 380 Nm, whereas the 2.2-litre, turbo-diesel pushes out 185 hp and 420 Nm (450 Nm with the AT). There’s a less powerful version of the diesel engine as well but it’s only offered in the MX trim level.

The closest rivals of the Mahindra XUV700 are the Hyundai Alcazar, the MG Hector and the Tata Safari.