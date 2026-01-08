Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched at Rs 13.66 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV 7XO replaces the XUV700; gets more than just a refreshed name

Words: Sudipto Chaudhury

Amidst a slew of electrics, Mahindra has now brought out its flagship internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered SUV with a new name–in line with the revised nomenclature previously seen on its entry-level 3XO sibling–and a relatively affordable (for its size) price-tag.

Externally, the XUV 7XO seems largely similar to its predecessor, especially when viewed from the front. The headlight gets only some subtle changes, with more prominent fog-lamps, though, and, thankfully, more blacked-out elements than chrome on the grille. The more significant differences come when viewed from the side and rear, with the redesigned 19-inch alloys (on the AX7L variants) and clear-lens tail-lamps, a straight lift from the recently launched XEV 9S; its electric counterpart. One enduring bone of contention, though, is the piano-black finish along the sides, which will be a dirt-magnet in our road conditions.

Moving inside, we see some more welcome additions, such as the inclusion of a “Boss Mode” (allowing rear-seat passengers to electrically adjust the front passenger seat for improved legroom), and ventilated second-row seats, a boon for our summers. Also on offer are full-width 13-inch Triple HD screens with BYOD (Bring Your Own Display) that mirrors the rear passenger’s device on to the front passenger’s screen, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and a new 540-degree camera (full 360-degree view plus an ‘under-bonnet’ or ‘transparent’ view for improved obstacle avoidance while parking) with digital video recording.

The XUV 7XO gets two powertrains, the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine. While the former makes 200 hp and 380 Nm, the latter makes 184 hp and 420 Nm in manual and 450 Nm in automatic guise. Speaking of which, the base AX variants get only the manual transmission. The AX3, AX5 and AX7 (all seven-seater), AX7T (six- and seven-seater) get both the manual and automatic transmissions, while the top AX7L (six- and seven-seater) gets both gearboxes for the diesel, but only the automatic for the petrol. All-wheel drive is optional exclusively in the AX7T and AX7L diesel-automatic seven-seater variants.

Pre-bookings for the new Mahindra XUV 7XO have opened along with the launch, with showroom bookings (and deliveries) set to start on 14 January for the AX7, AX7T, AX7L variants, while deliveries for the AX, AX3, AX5 variants will start in April.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO goes up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Tata Safari. A more detailed price breakdown is as follows:

Petrol Manual: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 18.48 lakh (AX to AX7)

Diesel Manual: Rs 14.96 lakh to Rs 22.47 lakh (AX to AX7)

Petrol Automatic: Rs 21.97 lakh to Rs 23.64 lakh (AX7T and AX7L)

Diesel Automatic: Rs 17.94 lakh to 24.11 lakh (AX3 to AX7L six-seater)

Diesel Automatic AWD: Rs 23.44 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (AX7T and AX7L)