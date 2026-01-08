Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched from Rs 13.89 Lakh

The new naming convention for the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV follows that of its internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered counterpart.

words: Sudipto Chaudhury

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the latest entrant in the SUV maker’s list of launches from the past few weeks. The XUV 3XO EV can be had in two variants, AX5 and AX7L, priced at Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively. The optional 7.2-kW wall-charger is available at an additional cost of Rs 50,000. And, yes, the electric version of the XUV 3XO, the XUV 400, as it was called earlier, is now simply the XUV 3XO EV (and not the XUV 4XO!). That settled, let’s carry on, shall we?

Starting with the visuals, this correspondent applauds Mahindra for a stellar job done. The differences, though easily visible even at a passing glance, register a distinction from the 3XO EV’s petrol-powered counterpart. The incorporation of copper (instead of chrome) in the badging and inserts, both at the front, including within the headlight, and at the rear, give off a mature vibe. Ditto the front fascia, with the body-coloured grille and distinctive pattern on the closed-off lower section.

From the side, though, the differences aren’t as easy to come by. The charging port on the left front fender has been integrated well, and the alloy wheels, though redesigned, seem sleek and not “aerodynamic”.

Moving on to the cabin now, it gets precious few changes over the ICE-powered 3XO. But that’s not a bad thing, considering even the entry AX5 variant gets dual-zone climate control, passive keyless entry, wireless charging, and both a-c vents and USB charging ports for the rear passenger. The trump card, then, for the AX7L variant, comes in the form of the Level 2 ADAS suite and Dolby Atmos pedigree on the seven-speaker Harman Kardon music system, with another significant difference being the larger 17-inch alloys instead of the AX5’s 16-inch units, and the panoramic sunroof.

The powertrain also continues unchanged with both variants producing an identical 110 kW (150 hp) and 310 Nm, for a claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds, with three drive modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless, available. The XUV 3XO ditches the 34.5-kWh entry option and adopts the 39.4-kWh battery as standard, from the XUV 400’s higher-end variants, so the range figure is still rated at the same 285 km. Mahindra claims a 50-minute 0-80 per cent charging time with a 50-kW DC charger. Now, the truth to both these claims can only be determined with a full road test which, courtesy the inclusion of Frequency Dependent Damping suspension, should be quite comfortable.

Bookings for Mahindra XUV 3XO are now open, with deliveries set to start on 23 February. The XUV 3XO goes up against the Citroen eC3, MG Windsor, and Tata Nexon EV.