Lotus Emira May Get a V8

The upcoming Euro 7 norms spell the end for the Toyota-derived supercharged V6 in the Lotus Emira. Lotus may be considering an AMG V8 replacement.

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng recently disclosed to investors that the brand are “currently investigating the feasibility of the V8” for the Lotus Emira. This move comes as the Geely-owned company prepares to combat regulatory constraints while broadening their market appeal, especially in the US.

Currently, the Lotus Emira can be specced with a turbocharged, four-cylinder unit mated to an eight-speed DCT; or a supercharged V6 that can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The two engines have an output of 365 hp/430 Nm and 405 hp/420 Nm respectively. While Lotus had initially intended to phase out the Toyota-sourced V6 in favour of the AMG-supplied in-line-four unit, the former has proven to be enduringly popular in the US, prompting the investigation into replacing it with a bigger engine.

While no potential powertrain candidates were explicitly mentioned, CEO of Lotus Cars in Europe, Matt Windle, stated that the company hasn’t “exploited” the Emira’s full potential, so it’s “looking at all the options”.

Mercedes-AMG already provide the 2.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder “M139” engine to Lotus; the same unit that also features in the AMG A45 S and SL 43. AMG’s flagship V8; the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged “M178” not only powers their AMG GT range of sports cars but is also supplied to Aston Martin for their Vantage and DB11 offerings. Needless to say, they are a ready engine candidate for an even meaner Emira. However, shoe-horning the behemoth into Emira’s petite frame could prove to be a significant engineering challenge for Lotus.

Hethel-based Lotus Cars haven’t had a V8 powerhouse in their cars ever since the mighty Esprit V8 was discontinued in 2004. The potential talks could mean that we’d finally see a new Lotus V8 after over twenty years of waiting. This comes as a refreshing revelation as Lotus had originally intended to replace the combustion-engined Emira with an electric sports car; however, lacklustre consumer response in the market means they are now reassessing their decision.

Story: Abhisu Poddar



