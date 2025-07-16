Jeep Compass, Meridian Receive Trail Editions in India

Jeep have rolled out Trail editions of their popular SUVs, the Compass and the Meridian, in India with bolder styling and off-road-inspired detailing.

Story: Salman Bargir

Jeep has launched Trail editions of its popular existing SUVs, the Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian. Cosmetically enhanced and mechanically unchanged, the Trail Editions are targeted at individuals who desire a Jeep Compass or Meridian that visually stands out from the massive crops of SUVs plying our roads today.

While the Jeep Compass Trail edition is based on its Longitude (O) variant, the Jeep Meridian Trail edition is derived from its Limited (O) variant – and both come with a tweaked interior and exterior.

Externally, the Jeep Compass Trail edition gets decals on the hood, matte black grille accents, bodyside decals and a red-accented front lower valance. Furthermore, it gets a neutral grey shade for its grille rings, roof rail inserts, garnish for day light openings (DLO) and taillight, outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), “Jeep Compass” badge and rear lower valance. The Compass’s rugged looks are further accentuated by 18-inch dual-tone granite metallic satin gloss alloy wheels and roof rails.

Black leatherette upholstery with red elements on the dashboard, Trail edition-branded floor mats, red stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot and seat upholstery give the Jeep Compass Trail edition’s interior a sporty feel.

The Jeep Meridian Trail edition features decals on the hood, Trail edition badging and a gloss black roof to enhance its silhouette. Neutral grey accents are present on its grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear valance, badges, and side cladding. Additionally, piano black accents — on the fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar molding, ORVMs, and rear lower valance— along with a red front valance, complete its rugged yet sophisticated look.

Inside, the Jeep Meridian Trail edition gets a black interior with red accents, a piano black centre console and matching speaker surrounds. Trail skid plates, scuff plates and blacked-out ORVMs set forth an adventurous appeal.

Jeep India have also introduced ‘Jeep Trust,’ an exclusive ownership program included in the price of the Trail editions. Compass Trail Edition buyers will receive a three-year annual maintenance contract (AMC), five-year extended warranty and direct cash benefit of ₹20,000. Meridian Trail Edition buyers, meanwhile, will benefit from a three-year AMC.

Whereas the Jeep Compass Trail edition can be availed in manual and automatic transmission options, the Jeep Meridian Trail edition gets an additional all-wheel-drive option. The Trail editions–the Jeep Compass from Rs 25,41,000 onward and the Meridian from Rs 31,27,000 onward–are available for a limited time across Jeep dealerships in India.

