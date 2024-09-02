Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo Launched

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo variant has been launched with prices starting from Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom); gets newly-designed dual CNG cylinders.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo comes in two variants, the Magna and the Sportz. The former is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh while the latter is positioned higher and comes in at Rs 8.30 lakh, both ex-showroom. The 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine (petrol and CNG) makes 68.6 hp and 95.2 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo gets a factory fitted CNG system with three years of warranty. Hyundai say the integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) ensures a fuss-free driving experience while shifting from petrol to CNG and vice versa. The new dual cylinder design for the CNG tanks mean there is better boot space, which enhances convenience.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo comes with equipment such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs and tail-lights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, footwell lighting, rear a-c vents, and a tilt adjustable steering. In addition, the hatchback also gets six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear parking camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). Alongside the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG (single cylinder) will also be available for sale.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo.”